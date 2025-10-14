Katy Perry breaks silence on last '48 hours' amid Justin Trudeau romance

Someone has Katy Perry in a good mood… a former prime minister perhaps? Over the weekend, the "California Gurls" singer turned heads as photos hit the internet of her with former PM Justin Trudeau on her yacht cruising around Santa Barbara, sharing tender hugs and more PDA-packed moments. The moment appeared to confirm the unlikely romance, some months after news first broke that the two had dined together in Montréal, and later the Canadian politician attended one of the pop star's concerts.

Now, Katy has jet off to London for another gig from her Lifetimes tour, but her budding romance — and loved-up weekend — is still on her mind. Per The Sun, while performing at London's O2 Arena on Monday, Katy, addressing the electric crowd, said: "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?"

© WireImage Katy made a tease about her new romance while performing in London

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time…" she then suggested, before cheekily adding: "But not anymore." Later in the night, she received a marriage proposal from a fan, to whom she confessed with a laugh: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."

Both Katy and Justin are coming out of long-term relationships; the latter separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire, who he married in 2005, in 2023, while Katy called off her six-year engagement from Orlando Bloom earlier this year. Justin and Sophie are parents to Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, while Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy Dove, five.

Katy isn't one to shy away from cheekily addressing whatever is the latest reason she is in the news or going viral for. Over the summer, there were a few reasons she was catching heat online, from the quirky, seemingly awkward videos coming out of her Lifetimes tour — which had been met with mixed ticket sales — to her recent, quickly infamous, Blue Origin flight.

© Getty The singer and the former PM first sparked romance rumors in July

Over on TikTok, she also went viral a few months ago over her 2008 song "Thinking of You" from her iconic One of the Boys album, particularly her Alanis Morissette-esque singing voice in the chorus. It became popular to take videos exaggerating the tone of it, and Katy herself did the same when she briefly sang it during a concert, before cutting herself off and announcing: "I don't sing like that!"

© Getty Images for RBC Katy and Orlando ended their engagement over the summer

Then on May 12, during a Lifetimes tour stop in Chicago, she made it clear that she is not oblivious to what people have been saying (or rather tweeting) about her. In a video from the concert taken by a fan, Katy is seen taking in a massive round of applause from the crowd, before announcing: "Wow, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet."

© Instagram Katy with her daughter Daisy

"I think that's false!" she then quipped.