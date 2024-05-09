TikTok sensation Kimberly Nix dead at 31 years of age

In a touching and deeply personal final message shared on TikTok, Dr. Kimberley Nix, known affectionately as Kim to her followers, revealed her poignant farewell to over 137,000 fans.

At the young age of 31, after a brave battle with metastatic sarcoma, Kimberley passed away in Calgary, Alberta, on May 8.

Her final video, which quickly went viral with over 5.1 million views, was a powerful reminder of her courage and the profound impact she had on others.

In the video, Kimberley expressed, "My journey here is over and I can't thank each and every one of you enough. You have all made me so happy, and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything!"

She encouraged her followers to donate to sarcoma cancer research, showing her commitment to helping others even in her final moments.

Kimberley's farewell was filmed with grace and a sense of peace as she addressed her audience directly, "Hello followers, if you're seeing this clip, I have passed away peacefully." Clad in a red shirt, she held back tears while recounting the joys of her life, "Those who know me, know I love my pets, my husband, and makeup. And though being a doctor is a big part of my identity, those are the things that matter."

© Instagram Dr Nix with her husband

The TikTok sensation also reflected on the unexpected journey her life took after her diagnosis at the age of 28, during her final year of internal medicine core residency.

Turning to social media as a platform to raise awareness about metastatic cancer, Kimberley shared her personal experiences, treatments, and the everyday joys that gave her strength.

Dr Nix died aged 31 and leaves behind her husband

"I shared about love, joy, and gratitude because in this journey, I was grateful for the people and the little moments," she shared, highlighting the beauty in the simplicity of life's pleasures.

Kimberley's adventurous spirit shone through as she listed achievements from her bucket list, "I got to get engaged, get married, I went to New York City, and it was like Gossip Girl.

I dined at Michelin star restaurants, went to Broadway, saw the mountains, San Francisco, and a winery."

© Instagram Dr Nix and her husband Michael

She expressed profound gratitude towards her supportive network of friends and family, especially her husband, Michael, who she described as the "love of [her] life."

Despite the sorrow of knowing they would not grow old together, Kimberley's overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude and peace. "My only sadness about dying is that we won't get to grow old together. Everything else is totally bearable. That is the only thing that really matters," she reflected.

In her farewell, Kimberley also implored her followers to refrain from sending gifts, suggesting instead that they follow Michael, who would continue sharing updates after overcoming the initial stages of grief.

With heartfelt thanks, she concluded, "I can't thank you enough, I will miss you TikTok. I love you all. Thank you for this amazing opportunity, I am in happy tears because I have found so much purpose at the end of my life."