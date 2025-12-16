Michelle Obama makes revelation about the night of Rob Reiner's and wife Michele's deaths

Michelle Obama has revealed that she and her husband, Barack Obama, were due to meet Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, the day that they were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home.

The former first lady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, and while she did not specify why the couples were meeting, she did confirm that the longtime friends had plans to see each other on Sunday before they received news of Rob and Michele's deaths.

"We've known them for many many years, and we were supposed to be seeing them that night – last night, and we got the news," Michelle told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Michelle also appeared to address the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump, who has been heavily criticized after he said on social media that Rob died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

© Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Michelle was due to meet Rob and Michele the day they were found dead

Seemingly addressing the comments, Michelle said: "Let me just say this: unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed.”

She added: "What they have always been are passionate people who – in a time when there's not a lot of courage going on – they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about.

"And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country. And they cared about fairness and equity. And that is the truth. I do know them."

© Getty Images Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14

Rob and Michele's deaths

The Hollywood actor and director, 78, and his wife, 68, were discovered in their home with stab wounds at 3.30 pm local time on Sunday, December 14.

The Los Angeles police department (LAPD) said that officers from the robbery homicide division "determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide."

© Getty Images Rob and Michele were found with stab wounds

Their bodies were discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy, who resides in the house across the street from them.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

"We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," explained LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

© Getty Images Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of murder

Nick was reportedly arrested around 9:15 pm on Sunday night, almost six hours after police arrived at Rob and Michele's home in response to a call to the LA Fire Department. He is being held without bail, and the case will be taken to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Tuesday.

The night before Rob and Michele's deaths, the couple and Nick attended a Christmas party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

© Getty Images Rob and Nick reportedly had a heated argument the night before the star's death

According to some guests, Nick and Rob were involved in a heated argument before the late star and his wife left the party.

A spokesperson for the family shared the news of their deaths on Sunday. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."