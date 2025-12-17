Dick Van Dyke's wife reveals terrifying stalker situation: 'I don’t feel comfortable going out'

Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, has opened up about a stalking ordeal she has faced over the past few months. The 54-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on December 16 to share a video detailing the news.

Arelene admitted that she was forced to miss her daily workout because she was too afraid to leave her home due to the stalker. "There's someone kind of stalking me around Malibu," she shared. "And I don't feel comfortable going out, on top of everything else," she added, referring to the murder of her husband's friend Rob Reiner and his wife.

"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully…" she explained. "It's hard to explain, but I don't want to give him any attention."

© FilmMagic Arlene shared that she has a stalker

Arlene continued: "It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?"

Dick's wife shared that "there's always gotta be somebody to mess things up" and that the stalker had been following her "'for a couple months", and that she had spoken to the man on December 15.

"Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me but I will crack you," she said. "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class."

Arlene's post comes after the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on December 14. The deaths are currently being investigated by authorities as an "apparent homicide," per reports, leaving behind their four children.

According to People, their bodies were reportedly discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy, who resides in the house across the street from them. Los Angeles police confirmed that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

© Getty Images Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

Arlene also said her spouse was unable to sleep, deeply disturbed by the deaths that overshadowed his 100th birthday over the weekend. "Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," she said. "You know Dick's birthday was on [Saturday]… I can't not talk about this horrible thing. I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday."

She continued: "We talked to Rob two weeks ago on the phone. And Michele, I have so many messages from Dick's birthday, it's going to take me weeks to get over them, and Michele and Rob's are in those messages.

© Getty Images Dick celebrated his 100th birthday

Dick's mourning is understandable given his over 20-year friendship with Rob. Rob's father, Carl, was the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966.

"Dick has known Rob since he was a teenager from The Dick Van Dyke Show. And I've always been a fan of his work before I knew him. And then Rob and Carl [Reiner] were the first people I ever met with Dick. Rob and Michele were always together, like Dick and I. And I always felt part of the Reiner family, they always treated me like part of their family. And this is just like… unbelievable."