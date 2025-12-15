New details emerge surrounding deaths of Rob Reiner and wife Michele as Hollywood mourns

New details have emerged around the death of Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, who were discovered in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

According to People, their bodies were reportedly discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy, who resides in the house across the street from them. Los Angeles police confirmed that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

© Getty Images Rob and Michele's son Nick was taken into custody on suspicion of murder

"We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case," explained LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

Nick was reportedly arrested around 9:15 pm on Sunday night, almost six hours after police arrived at Rob and Michele's home in response to a call to the LA Fire Department. He is being held without bail, and the case will be taken to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the family shared the news of their deaths on Sunday. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

A neighbor spoke with ABC7 on Monday, sharing that they reportedly saw When Harry Met Sally… star Billy Crystal and comedian Larry David visiting the crime scene to pay tribute to their late friend on Sunday evening.

© Variety via Getty Images Nick is being held without bail as per the LAPD

Rob was a titan of the industry and rose to fame in the hit '70s sitcom All in the Family before following his passion behind the camera as a director. He went on to direct cult classic hits like This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally…

Tributes have been pouring in for Rob and Michele, with former President Joe Biden taking to X to write: "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to everyone whose lives were touched by Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's extraordinary contributions. We take solace in knowing their work will live on for generations to come."

© AFP via Getty Images Tributes have poured in for the couple

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama also shared a joint statement on X, writing: "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen."

"But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

© Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis shared an emotional statement following Rob and Michele's deaths

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, shared a statement with Variety that read: "Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them."

Christopher co-wrote and starred in This Is Spinal Tap, and also appeared in The Princess Bride, both of which were directed by Rob. Rob and Michele are survived by their four children: Tracy, 61; Jake, 34; Nick, 32; and Romy, 27. "I came from the greatest family ever," Tracy told NBC News. "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."