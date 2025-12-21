How to sprinkle extra magic onto your Christmas celebrations – according to a ‘fairy whisperer’

Christmas is a time of magic and childlike wonder – and how better to lean into that than by embracing what’s known as ‘a fairy lifestyle’? HELLO! caught up with fairy whisperer and best-selling author Karen Kay – a favourite on the This Morning sofa - to find out how we can sprinkle some fairy dust onto our festive celebrations this year. And it turns out we’re probably already doing it…

"When we have a tree, we decorate it, we make it look pretty, we make it look sparkly and magical and beautiful," smiles Karen, whose book Fairy Whispering – as well as her oracle decks – are published by Hay House.

"Now, going back into history, they would bring in the trees from outside. And the fairies are connected with trees, so they would place fairies or a representation of a fairy on top of a Christmas tree to symbolise that. These days, that’s kind of morphed into an angel, or a star, but the fairies were the original energy because they're guardians of the land and they're guardians of the trees. So putting a fairy on your tree will immediately bring in some energy of the fairies."

© Getty Images "Fairies are connected with trees and nature," says Karen

She adds: "I mean, that energy is going to be there anyway. It'll be around the tree, especially if it’s a living tree. I always say if you can get a living tree in a pot, then that is the best thing. You can put it outside after Christmas - and then you're keeping that life cycle going."

Christmas is a time for fairies, says Karen. "We add fairy lights – and they’re called fairy lights for a reason! I always say that fairies are not just for Christmas, they're for the whole year. But at Christmas, we tend to really revere them – and a lot of it is being done subconsciously. We’re putting fairy lights on the tree, wearing sparkles… we're just bringing in this energy without really being aware of what we're doing. So if we bring awareness to it, then we can invite in even more magic.”

© Getty Images "They're called fairy lights for a reason!" says Karen

Elves, she says, are part of the fairy realm. "At Christmas, we have Elf on the Shelf and all sorts. It’s lovely that they’re honoured in that way! They have a calmer energy - usually, they're not as playful or as frolicky as fairies are. But they come in with a kind of deeper, more ancient wisdom. They're almost like the elders of fairyland, if you like."

Karen – who was a news editor working at the BBC until 2011, when she quit her job and set up the annual 3 Wishes Fairy Festival – says that connecting with fairies can help us tap into our inner child, and to embrace the magical outlook we often leave behind in childhood.

A regular on 'This Morning' - seen here in the studio with presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard - Karen is passionate about spreading the message of fairy magic

"The fairies can connect with us more easily when we're more in our hearts. And it doesn't mean we don't need the mind – of course we do, as functioning adults – but we can allow the mind to come through the filter of the heart. I'm functioning perfectly well, I believe, as an adult – but I'm totally and fully in touch with my inner child. And that is down to my connection with the fairies. I'm absolutely certain of it."

She highlights the importance of laughter: "You're releasing the happy endorphins that make you feel good, and when you feel good, the world looks brighter and lighter and better," as well as swapping anything you use containing chemicals for something more eco-friendly, picking up litter and being more mindful about the environment as other ways to tap into the fairy lifestyle.

© Getty Images Christmas is a magical time of year for connecting with your inner child

"There are a lot of people out there who do believe in fairies – and a lot of celebrities who speak about it," says Karen, who exclusively tells HELLO! that she’s just finished working on her next project, an oracle deck called The Enchanted Realms which features 44 different types of fairies from the fairy realm and will be on sale towards the end of summer 2026.

Indeed, Lady Gaga has spoken of the "fairies who help me write music," while Daisy May Cooper has attended Karen's festival and uses her fairy oracle decks.

There are a lot of celebrities who believe in fairies, says Karen - including Lady Gaga

"I do get contacted by a lot of people who have had experiences, but they don't have the courage to share them for fear of ridicule. As I know from experience, people will often ridicule you and say, 'Oh, you're away with the fairies', or 'She's airy fairy', but I really don't mind that anymore." She adds: "I came out of the fairy closet a long time ago!"

Fairy Whispering and Karen’s oracle decks are on sale now, published by Hay House.