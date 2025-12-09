How to live a more magical life – according to modern witch Emma Griffin

Witchcraft has well and truly gone mainstream. From the rise of WitchTok to celebrities being open about embracing crystals and moon rituals, more and more people are exploring their spiritual side.

“People are fascinated by witchcraft, and in 2020, when people were looking for tools to help with their mental health, it really exploded,” says modern witch Emma Griffin, whose new oracle deck The Witch’s Way Home is available for pre-order now. Emma worked as an editorial photographer before ‘coming out’ as a witch and moving into this work full-time; now, the bestselling author and intuitive guide – who has more than 100k Instagram followers - runs a thriving witch school and is at the forefront of this cultural shift, helping women return home to themselves.

Here, she shares her tips for living a more magical life…

Remember it’s a personal journey

“In my book The Witch’s Way Home I talk about what it takes to be a witch, and I list different steps, including healing the witch wound, connecting with nature and practising rituals. It’s a roadmap. But a lot of people come to me because they're scared of doing something wrong. They’ll say, ‘Well one witch said they use red candles for this spell, but another one said it's actually for that’, and I'll always ask them, ‘Well, what does it mean for you?’

"Get a new journal and go through everything that you're learning, but only write down what resonates with you. I don't believe anyone's right or wrong. You have to embrace your true essence – this is such an important step in harnessing your power as a witch.”

Be present

“I think everyone is just so busy and fast, and that’s what we're shown on social media. But with witchcraft you have to be in the present moment. You've got to slow down to connect to the world within you and around you.”

To do this, Emma suggests trying meditation. “Meditation is the most important tool I have because it grounds me, and it stills me. I can do 5 minutes of breath work and just centre myself, and it helps me to connect to my intuition. And then I can do longer ones where I can connect to different dimensions or to my future self. It also helps me work out how to perform magic.”

Work on yourself

“You've got to really know who you are, so you have to be really honest with yourself and look within. You can do some journaling to help with this. Some self-reflection prompts I suggest in my book are ‘What brings me joy?’, ‘What are my core values?’, ‘What are my fears?’, and ‘What are my dreams and aspirations?’.” There’s also a journal prompt for every card in my oracle deck.”

Work with the moon

“We’re all connected to the cycles of the moon more than most people realise,” says Emma. “It impacts our emotions as well as the world around us – through the power of gravity and tidal pulls. You can use the phases of the moon for different energies. For example during the new moon – a new beginning - we can plant seeds for the month ahead, set goals and start new projects, whereas the full moon is a time for reflection and to give gratitude.

"I only actually hold space for clients two weeks of the month, and that's around the new moon - and then I have two weeks off. My whole diary is planned around the moon cycles. So when the full moon comes in, that's my week of like, ‘OK, I can rest, I can receive guidance for myself, I can just sleep in if I want, or just do nothing. And then the last week I normally write and create just for me.”

Choose a plant to connect with

“The connection between plants and witches is deep – and plants harness the energy and wisdom that emanates from the natural world,” says Emma. “So let’s say you choose rosemary – one of my favourites. It can be used for purification, healing and love, and you can burn it to get rid of unwanted energies. Ok – so hold some rosemary, and really feel into it that. Ask yourself, ‘how does this make me feel?’ Do you like the smell? Then find out how you can use it. Do you dry it? Burn it? Bathe in it? Should you get an oil? See what works best for you.” Witches are often known as guardians of the Earth and by bonding with plants, you can strengthen your connection to nature and ancient wisdom.

Use an oracle deck

“The Witch’s Way Home, my new oracle deck that really deepens the message in my book of the same name, is a powerful tool to help you connect with your intuition, receive guidance and unlock the wisdom of the universe. I include card spreads in the guidebook, and suggest ways to build a relationship with your deck and infuse them with your energy. Once you’ve pulled a card, you can integrate its message into your daily practice. This deck is unique because it includes cards that touch on mind, body and spirit, as well as angels, the spirit world, spirit guides, nature, elements and the seasons. Everything in one place!"

Celebrate the seasons

“We celebrate the Wheel of the Year. It’s a powerful tool for connecting with nature, celebrating life’s cycles and deepening one’s spiritual practice," says Emma. The Wheel of the Year is a “sacred calendar that marks the eight seasonal festivals celebrated by Wiccans and other pagan traditions".

These festivals are known as Sabbaths and are divided into two solstices, two equinoxes and four cross-quarter days, and each Sabbath has its own unique symbolism and rituals. "I’ve always done this with my children – in fact I think it is important to get children involved because I think that anything that puts you on a path that isn't just a ‘materialist, this is all there is’ path is really important. Every Sabbath I would make a big point of doing a dinner and having a conversation around that particular Sabbath as a theme.”

Find your animal guides

“I believe that animals possess a unique ability to guide us on our spiritual journey. They guide us, teach us and communicate with us if we’re open enough to listen.”

You could meet your animal guide during a meditation – or perhaps you already have one in the form of a familiar. “In our modern world our familiars are loyal guardians and protectors that are usually small household pets. Like my chihuahua Walter – he’s more wise than a normal dog. He knows how I'm feeling without me speaking and he's so intelligent. He can sense things. He knows if I'm tired, he knows if I'm stressed or excited. It's a deeper connection and he brings so much joy, comforts me and keeps me grounded.”

Celebrate sisterhood

“Create a sisterhood of likeminded women you can chat to and do things with, with no judgement. Find your tribe. A sisterhood is a bond between women that transcends blood relations and is based on mutual love, support and understanding. It’s essential for women to support each other through thick and thin as they navigate the challenges of life together.”

Emma suggests: “Try journaling around the question ‘What does a sisterhood mean to me?’ and call them forward. You can write this in the present tense and burn the piece of paper to release it to the universe.”

Remember, if you feel drawn to witchcraft or feel like you’re a witch – you probably are one

“If you like nature, if you like the moon – then you are a witch really,” Emma says. “You don’t have to be initiated or even label yourself. If you feel the call, that little nudge, then you usually are. You may have always felt a little different. Well, many witches discover they’ve been practising quietly all along – whether it’s cleansing with herbs, creating little rituals around daily life, or simply feeling highly intuitive.”

