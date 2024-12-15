Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager's tween daughters have heartwarming bonding moment during special getaway

Jenna Bush Hager just enjoyed quite the sweet homecoming, and her daughter as well as her co-anchor and good friend Savannah Guthrie got to be by her side for it.

Over the weekend, the 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna host, along with some of her Today Show colleagues, jet off to Washington D.C. for the annual White House Christmas press party.

The event marked not only President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's last Christmas in the White House before Donald Trump assumes office for the second time in January, but it comes 20 years since it was Jenna's parents hosting events at the presidential residence.

Jenna took to Instagram following the special night out and shared a round of photos, starting off with a hilariously relatable one featuring her eldest daughter Mila, 11, trying to avoid a kiss from her mom.

She next shared a smiling selfie with Savannah, followed by a more positive snap with Mila, plus one featuring her and Savannah's co-anchor Sheinelle Jones.

Jenna also shared that along with Mila, Savannah's daughter Vale, ten, was also in attendance, and the doting mom shared more adorable photos of the girls enjoying the party, dancing, and even taking photos with the portraits of Mila's grandparents and great-grandfather, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and George H.W. Bush.

"What a magical night — seeing old friends! Seeing this special place through my Mila's eyes! Wow!" Jenna first wrote in her caption, adding: "Thanks so much for having us @potus."

She lastly noted: "Had you told my 22-year- old self, I'd be back at the press party, I would have never believed it!" Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with January Jones writing: "I relate too well to this first pic," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful all around," and: "How amazing was it for your children to see their grandpa and great grandpa's portraits in the White House? It must have been a moment," as well as: "Beautiful!"

Though Jenna and her twin sister Barbara Bush grew up in Texas and spent their teenage years in the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, they were eight-years-old when their grandfather became president in 1989; he left the White House in 1993. Her family then returned to Washington when she was 20 years old, with her father maintaining the role of president from 2001 to 2009.

During a recent installment of 4th Hour, Jenna recalled when her father first won the presidency, while she was in college in Texas, and her and her friends' reaction when realizing she would now have Secret Service with her.

"My roommates were like, 'We need the last weekend. Put it in your agenda.' Like the weekend before I got Secret Service. They were like, 'Can we take you out,' I was like, 'Sure what should we do?'" she recalled.

She then revealed that her friends suggested they drive to Mexico, and further shared: "I drove across the border," joking: "It used to be safer, but I drove across the border to Acuña, Mexico. It was legal to drink there so it felt safer."