Savannah Guthrie shares emotional reunion with children following lengthy separation

Savannah Guthrie couldn't have been happier to hug her children again after the duo returned from summer camp, with the Today show star documenting their emotional reunion.

Savannah took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of her daughter Vale, 10, and her son Charley, eight, who appeared refreshed and happy to see their adoring mother again. She added a sticker that read "We Back", hinting at her joy.

Together again

© Instagram Savannah's two children returned from camp on Tuesday

In one snap, Savannah took a selfie with the pair, as Charley wrapped his arms around his sister. In the second shot, the blonde beauty fiercely hugged her daughter and planted a kiss on her cheek as Vale giggled.

The third shot saw the proud mother going in for a hug with Charley as he held his camp gear.

© Instagram The Today show star couldn't have been happier to reunite with her kids

She also bemoaned the state of her children's retainer, sharing a photo of it with the caption: "There is no greater act of motherly love than touching the post-camp retainer."

She then shared a picture of the cleaned retainer after sanitizing it, writing: "Before or after no one really knows."

Miracle babies

© Instagram Charley was glowing after his trip to camp

Savannah shares Vale and Charley with her husband Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014.

The 53-year-old is fiercely protective of her kids, particularly as she struggled to conceive for years.

"I'll never get over it," she told People about being a mom. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope."

© Instagram She welcomed her kids with her husband Michael

She welcomed Vale at 42 years old, and Charley two years later, after several rounds of IVF.

Savannah shared that she never expected to have more than one child until she decided that Vale needed a sibling.

"I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child — I was 42 when I had [Vale]. So I never dreamed that I would have two," she told Health in 2019. "But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle."

Camp tragedy

© Getty The camp was severly damaged in the flooding

Savannah's kids aren't the only camp-goers in the Today show circle; Jenna Bush Hager spoke about her experience with Camp Mystic, the all-girls Christian summer camp that was tragically hit by the catastrophic flooding in Texas in July.

At least 27 people lost their lives in the flooding at Camp Mystic, including both campers and counselors, and Jenna took a moment on the show to pay tribute to the iconic summer camp.

"Many of my friends had their kids there last week," she said, adding that her mother, Laura Bush, had worked as a camp counselor there in her youth.

© Today Show Jenna shared her experiences with the historic camp

She then explained the pain of dropping her children Mila, 12, Poppy, nine, and Hal, six, off at camp in Texas.

"Putting them on the bus, saying goodbye to them… and I know so many parents whose kids are at camp or going to camp feel that way," she said.

"We send our kids into the world with the faith that they can have happy lives, joyful lives, and as adults, we know pain, we hope our kids never face it."