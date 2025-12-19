Inside Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd's five marriages including the realtor wife he met selling his and his ex's house

Christopher Lloyd's career is defined by men who master the impossible – from the wacky scientist, Emmet "Doc" Brown, in Back to the Future to the eccentric Reverend Jim on Taxi. Yet, for the 87-year-old actor, the hardest journey hasn't been traveling through time, but the evolution of his relationships.

Christopher has been married five times, a record that could invite attention from tabloids and fans alike. However, Christopher's personal life mirrors his career. From a solitary New York theater "loner" to a five-time husband who finally mastered the art of companionship.

We know that his acting career is iconic, HELLO! dives into his personal life with his five wives. Here's everything we know.

© CBS via Getty Images Catharine Dallas Dixon Boyd and his early career Christopher married his first wife, Catharine Dallas Dixon Boyd, on June 6, 1959. They were married for 12 years, while his career blossomed. Both Christopher and Catharine were aspiring actors and met in the New York theater world. In those 12 years of marriage, Christopher was a rising star on Broadway – appearing in the 1961 production of And They Put Handcuffs on the Flowers, Red, White and Maddox, and a dozen others. Due to his budding career and Catharine's lack-thereof, the couple quietly split in 1971.

© FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch Kay Tornborg and the early days of Back To The Future Three years after splitting from Catharine, Christopher tied the knot with actress and screenwriter, Kay Tornborg. Kay acted mainly in the 80s, appearing in Bay City Blues, Not My Kid, and Otherworld. The couple was together when Christopher went from a Broadway actor to a movie star. In 1985, he appeared alongside Michael J. Fox in Back To The Future. The time travel story was a blockbuster hit, won an Oscar, and became a cultural phenomenon. "He's so great," Christopher told The Guardian about Michael. "He's courageous, has a great sense of humour and a wonderful perspective on life." While she was with him during the rise, Kay and Christopher divorced in 1987.

© Getty Images A brief marriage with Carol Ann Vanek Just a year after divorcing Kay, Christopher married again. This time, he tied the knot with Carol Ann Vanek. While not a lot is known about Carol, she did attend the premiere of Back To The Future Part II with Christopher in 1989. The couple was later seen at a gala honoring Shelly Duvall in 1990. But, their relationship was short-lived. Christopher and Carol divorced in 1991.

© Getty Images A decade long relationship with Jane Walker Wood Briefly after divorcing Carol, Christopher married his fourth wife, Jane Walker Wood. Jane, 65, is a screenwriter known for the comedy Bob the Butler. During their relationship, Christopher was fresh off his Back To The Future success. He reunited onscreen with Michael in an episode of Spin City and starred in the film remake of My Favorite Martian. While the couple was together for 13 years, they divorced in 2005. Luckily for Christopher, he is still close to Jane, talking regularly. And also luckily, because of their separation, Christopher met his now wife.