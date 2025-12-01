Keith Urban sings scathing song about 'toxic' relationship in latest TV appearance amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban had toxic relationships on his mind before his split from Nicole Kidman.

After spending the summer largely apart — their last major public appearance together was on June 20, at a soccer game in their home base of Nashville, Tennessee — the Babygirl actress and the country singer's split was made public in September.

Some months before, Keith had spent time traveling the country working on his music competition show with Blake Shelton, The Road, and the latest episode release unveiled a performance of one of his songs about a couple who aren't "good" for each other.

© CBS via Getty Images Keith filmed The Road between March and April

During the Sunday, November 30, installment of the new show, Keith ended a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, with a performance of his song "Messed Up as Me," from his album High, which came out September 2024, exactly a year before Nicole filed for divorce.

The song starts with him singing about going out drinking, and getting an urge to call up a former lover. The chorus then goes: "I was hopin', baby, maybe you'd be

/ As messed up as me and all alone / And all of your friends have all gone home / And you hate that the truth / Is nobody leaves your head and your heart, and your bed and your sheets / As messed up as me."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith were married for almost 20 years

"When you get mad, you stay that way / And you always say you're doin' okay / But we both know it's probably a lie / And you're fallin' to pieces on the inside / And you're out tonight like you always are / You're dressed to kill, and your lips are red, and misery still loves company," some of the lyrics further read.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban changes lyrics onstage that were inspired by Nicole Kidman

The Road — which is currently airing on CBS and premiered one month after Nicole and Keith's split was confirmed — was filmed between March and April of this year. Keith had previously opened up about the meaning behind "Messed Up As Me" last year, writing on Instagram: "This song is about a relationship … should we call it a relationship ??? We're calling it a relationship. It's about two people who know they aren't good for each other."

"It's dysfunctional, makes no sense, it might even be toxic, but they keep going back because there's one thing they're REALLY good at !!!" he added at the time.

© Getty Images The former couple's last major public appearance together in June

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and are parents to daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Several reports at the time of their split claimed that the idea to separate came from Keith, 57, who'd been living separately from Nicole, 58, since earlier this summer. The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart this summer, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that they have already landed on a parenting plan for their two daughters — Nicole also shares daughter Bella Cruise, 32, and Tom Cruise, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — which sees Nicole becoming the primary residential parent of the girls; she will get 306 days with her daughters while Keith will get 59 days with them.

© Getty Images Nicole stepped out with both her daughters for a Chanel show two weeks after filing for divorce

Moreover, the outlet reports neither party will receive monthly child support, but rather they will operate according to an "other" agreement they worked out in which Keith has "already prepaid all child support obligations."

Nicole signed the documents on September 6 while Keith signed them on August 29, three weeks before news of their split broke. They have also agreed to not speak badly of each other or other members of their family of the other parent, and will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," and, they are both also required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing, so by the end of November.