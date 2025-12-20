Kim Cattrall looks radiant on Maldives honeymoon with husband Russell Thomas

Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall looked as stunning as ever as she soaked up the sun on her honeymoon in the Maldives, sharing a glimpse of her "dream" escape with husband Russell Thomas. The 69-year-old actress jetted off to the ultra-luxurious One&Only Reethi Rah resort following the couple’s intimate London wedding, and the post-nuptial glow was unmistakable.

© Instagram Kim relaxing on honeymoon in the Maldives

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a photograph of herself lounging poolside in a chic black halterneck swimsuit, her figure silhouetted against the turquoise backdrop. In another serene moment, the actress was pictured reclining in a hammock at sunset, wearing a breezy blue linen beach dress as the sky faded to dusk.

© Instagram Kim watching the sunset from her hammock

"A dream come true spending an extraordinary vacation at One&Only Reethi Rah," Kim wrote alongside one image, adding simply, "Sweet dreams," in another.

Kim and Russell, an audio engineer, were first introduced nearly a decade ago at the BBC in London, when Kim appeared on Woman's Hour to record an essay on insomnia. The audio engineer was Russell, who Kim said struck her as "just lovely". After following each other on Twitter, now X, Russell directly messaged Kim and the pair stayed in touch. The audio engineer even flew out to her home in Canada to visit the actress.

© Instagram Kim shared a sweet snap of her wedding day

"It was really gradual with Russ," the actress told The Times in 2023. "Our lives were so separate and so different." She also told The Times earlier this year that: "[Russell] was an actor originally. He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He's a bit of a rebel, which I love."

The couple, who divide their time between New York, Vancouver Island and the UK, like to start the day with a very British ritual. "We have tea together every morning, and after lunch usually another cup to get through the day," said Kim. "It's hot water over a tea bag, with milk, no sugar and exactly the right temperature. It's very British!"

Their relationship has largely unfolded away from the spotlight, a discretion that carried through to their wedding day.

Kim and Russell have been dating for years

The couple married at Chelsea Old Town Hall in a quiet ceremony attended by just 12 guests, according to People. Staying true to her reputation as a fashion original, Kim opted for a refined Dior ensemble styled by longtime collaborator Patricia Field – her former Sex and the City costume designer – featuring a champagne-hued jacket and delicately layered skirt.

From a low-key London ceremony to a sun-drenched, romantic Maldivian escape, Kim’s latest chapter proves that timeless style – and romance – only get better with time.