Kim Cattrall's new BBC drama revealed amid missing another season of And Just Like That

Kim Cattrall's new project has been announced - and it sounds like a must-listen! The actress, who declined the offer to reprise her role in the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, is set to star in the season two of BBC Radio 4 drama Central Intelligence as Eloise Page.

Set in the 1960s, the story follows "covert operations, political upheaval, and shifting global power" of the time.

© Getty Images for Balmain Kim Cattrall is set to voice season 2 of the BBC drama

The official synopsis reads: "Told through the eyes of CIA operative Eloise Page, who joined on the CIA’s first day in 1947 and rose through the ranks to become one of its most powerful women, Central Intelligence explores the pivotal moments that shaped the world as we know it today — from the escalating Cold War and the Bay of Pigs disaster to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy."

© WireImage Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008

Speaking about the show, the creator Greg Haddrick explained: "I needed someone who been inside the CIA from day one, but who was not part of the 'male, pale and Yale' clique who dominated the early decades of the organisation.

"I wanted an 'insider' who was an 'outsider', but also a trailblazer; an agent who rose as far as she could in the Agency and who stayed with it for the longest time possible.

"She also represented the growth in status that women in the workforce slowly earned over her career, and in some important ways that was because of her career."

Kim briefly appeared in the And Just Like That season two finale in a cameo appearance, where she speaks to Carrie on the phone from London. Speaking about the appearance, she said: "This is as far as I’m going to go. I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her."

Central Intelligence will begin on BBC Radio 4 at 2.15pm on Friday 20 June, and will also be available on BBC Sounds