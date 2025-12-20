Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: See the boxers' net worths as they battle it out in new Netflix-streamed fight

US social-media boxing disruptor Jake Paul is set to face former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight bout that blends spectacle, star power and staggering sums of money. The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix, marking another bold step in the platform’s expansion into live sport.

© Getty Images for Netflix Jake Paul arrives before his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua

The bout takes place at Miami's Kaseya Center, with the ring walk scheduled for 10.30pm local time (03:30 GMT). Despite not having fought for more than a year, Anthony enters the contest as the overwhelming favourite – a reflection of his elite résumé and championship pedigree.

© Getty Images for Netflix Anthony Joshua arrives at Kaseya Center

At the weigh-in, Anthony tipped the scales at 243.4 pounds (110kg), comfortably outweighing Jake, who came in at 216 pounds (98kg). The size and experience gap has only fuelled debate about the competitive balance of the match-up, but commercially, there is no argument: the prize money for the fight is reported to be at least US$184 million, making it one of the most lucrative events in modern boxing history.

© Getty Images for Netflix Jake Paul faces off against Anthony Joshua during the weigh-in at The Fillmore Miami Beach

Jake, 28, has carved out a hugely profitable career by turning every fight into a media event. Since turning professional in 2020, he has combined fight purses, sponsorship deals and savvy promotion to build an estimated net worth in 2025 of around $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Boxing may grab the headlines, but it’s only part of how he makes his money. Jake also earns from sponsorships, merch, social media, brand deals, and businesses he owns.

© Getty Images for Netflix Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off pre-fight

Anthony, 35, represents the sport’s traditional elite. An Olympic gold medallist and former heavyweight king, he has earned vast sums through championship bouts and long-term endorsement deals. With a net worth of $150 million in 2025, via Celebrity Net Worth, he has officially entered the top tier of the sport’s all-time highest earners.

While purists remain sceptical and fans fiercely divided, the fight perfectly encapsulates boxing’s new era – where legacy meets influence, streaming giants replace pay-per-view, and the money outside the ring can be just as jaw-dropping as the action inside it.