Anthony Joshua's rarely-seen son with ex-girlfriend Nicole Osbourne – adorable details

He is known for being ranked as the world's second-best active heavyweight by BoxRec as of October last year, but many might not know that Anthony Joshua, 34, is a father to a sweet eight-year-old son.

The professional boxer became a father to Joseph 'JJ' Joshua in 2015 with his then-girlfriend and dance teacher Nicole Osbourne.

Boxing isn't everything

Ahead of his fight against Jermaine Franklin earlier this year, Anthony spoke to the press about his son's relationship with his beloved sport. "He’s seven, he’s gonna be eight this year, so he’s definitely aware," the boxer said. "I don’t think he cares! That’s the thing: I don’t think he has an interest like that. He obviously knows boxing; him and his cousins, they box now and again."

Surprisingly, he stressed that for children, and even his own son, boxing isn't everything. “I don’t think he’s at that age where... It’s interesting, right: I always look out when I’m in camp, and I see people going about their business. Boxing is so important in our lives, but it’s not important in everybody’s lives," he explained.

Carving out his own future

© Instagram Little JJ is now eight

Anthony revealed his feelings about his son JJ following in his footsteps and his feelings were clear – he isn't keen to push little JJ into the sport. "I think it’s important to find it yourself," Joshua stated. "I’d just say: ‘Don’t compete with me, be your own individual. Anything I’ve done in boxing is not for you to match; it’s for you to kind of find your own reasons."

The boxer explained that the same would stand despite the help he could offer his son in getting into the sport. Anthony said candidly: "I think he’d have a good run at it, because of the experience I’ve got, so I’d be able to guide him. He’d have a headstart."

In an exclusive interview with GQ with the sweetest photos, Anthony echoed his feelings on JJ being his own person. "I want my son to be the best man that he can be, but I don’t want him to be compared to me."

In the same press interview, Anthony gave an insight into little JJ's personality, and he's a lot like his father. "He’s like me, though; when I lost, that’s how he is when he loses – we’re bad losers," Anthony admitted. "Honestly he throws a big tantrum, but I like seeing that side of him, because it means he cares."

Anthony's close relationship with JJ

© Instagram Anthony cherishes time with son JJ

In a joint post with Hugo Boss, Anthony Joshua shared a sweet insight into his relationship with JJ. Alongside rolling footage of the pro boxer and his adorable son, Anthony said: "The main thing is getting a little cuddle, that's nice. I want him to bond with me…It's also time for him to express and find out who he is. I'm trying to build a connection where we can both explore greatness and work together."

He went on to share what his perfect Father's Day would be saying it would be spent sitting in front of the fireplace watching his son run around, "that's what life's about", he said.

Who is JJ's mother?

Dance teacher and yoga instructor Nicole Osbourne is JJ's mother and she is no longer with her son's boxing father. The fitness fanatic met Anthony while at school in Watford.

Anthony waited six months to publicly announce the birth of his son and has kept his relationship with Nicole out of the limelight. Though the pair had split, at the time of JJ's birth the parents were living together in a flat in Finchley, North London.

Has Anthony got a girlfriend?

© Getty Anthony Joshua is a heavyweight champion

The short answer is no. The boxer is fiercely private when it comes to his personal life however he did reveal on the Jonathan Ross Show that he would like more children in the future. The boxer revealed: "Someone said to me, which makes sense, when you’re young, you don’t want to have kids, but when you’re older and settled down and retired you wish that you had more kids around you, so I’m just looking ahead – loads for me is probably another six."

The boxer has also said that future girlfriends would have to compete with his mother, Yuti, whom he lives with. Anthony said to the BBC: "In our culture, we grew up in our own family home, we support our parents…Why am I going to move out and leave my mum by herself, for some girl? Family is the most important thing."

Fans can look forward to hearing more behind-the-scenes insights into AJ's impressive life in and out of the ring when he sits down with Louis Theroux tonight.