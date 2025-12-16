Travis Kelce raises retirement questions after Chiefs' loss — brother Jason weighs in

Travis Kelce's 13th season with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, while a fun easter egg for fans of his fiancée Taylor Swift, didn't end up going the way he'd originally planned.

Coming off of a crushing defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX (59), Travis, 36, fielded several retirement questions from various sports pundits and fans, although affirmed his commitment to the team for another season. This 13th season is also the last for Travis on his current contract extension.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' rough latest season has spurred on questions about his future with the team

However, following the Chiefs' failure to make the playoffs this season after a 16-13 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers, the first time that has happened since 2014, a rough season plus his rising tenure in the sport for his age has once again gotten the rumor mill abuzz about whether this could be Travis' swan song. While the athlete himself hasn't commented on the matter, his older brother is weighing in.

Jason Kelce, 38, played as a center for the Eagles from 2011 until his own retirement in 2023, and now primarily works as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football pre-game taping as well as the co-host of New Heights with his brother.

© Getty Images His brother and "Monday Night Football" commentator Jason Kelce is weighing in

Speaking on the show on Monday following the Chiefs' loss to the Chargers on Sunday, Jason noted that he was just as "curious" about his brother's decision about his future in the sport, although made sure not to actually make the move for him, rather offering key advice.

"In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit," he said. "Play these last three games. Enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches."

"The team's going to be different no matter whether you come back or not this year. So, enjoy these last three games. And then let it sink in," he advised his younger sibling. "It will come to you with time."

"There's so many emotions with this game, right after a season," acknowledging their rollercoaster of a season, saying they've been "up and down" and "close" several times, but reaffirmed that since it was all still so "fresh" for his brother, his best advice was to still "step away from it" and think about it.

© Getty Images Jason, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, retired from the sport in 2023

Travis' decision to leave, if he were to do so, would drastically shake-up the teams' line-up, given he's been one of their marquee players (alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, currently dealing with a torn ACL following the Chargers game). He has been one of the Chiefs' most popular players for several years, along with being one of the league's top tight ends and record setters. His popularity has especially skyrocketed since 2023 after he began dating Taylor, one of the world's most famous public figures.

Previously, back in November, Travis shared per ESPN that he wouldn't be thinking about his future with the Chiefs and the idea of retirement until March, when draft picks begin and NFL free agencies open up, thus giving himself the luxury of time, plus just a little bit of pressure.

© Getty Images "Play these last three games. Enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches."

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not — or whether they want me back or not," he said at the time. "I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately. All that will be at the end of the season. I won't be thinking about it until then."