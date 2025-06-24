Inside Jake Paul's $39 million ranch in Georgia

Jake Paul, 28, is finally cashing in on his winnings from the Mike Tyson match. The YouTube personality just paid $39 million for a sporting ranch in Decatur County, Georgia.

According to Jake, he used the $30 million he won after defeating boxing legend Mike to buy the 5,653 acre property.

"I've wanted to buy the ranch for the last 15 years," Jake said during an episode of The Iced Coffee Hour. "It's always been a dream of mine. I wanted a place where I can wakesurf, hunt, and build a racetrack."

© Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 Tons of celebs traveled to Texas to watch the fight

The mansion is called Southlands and is located in southern Georgia, just north of Tallahassee. The property includes a four-stall barn for horses, a guesthouse, an equipment shed, and more.

"Southlands is an institution," said Jon Kohler, the co-lister of the property, to Mansion Global. "It's like owning your own professional football team. You get history, culture, and traditions, and you're a land steward dictating its future."

From YouTube to boxing

Jake gained notoriety on the now defunct Vine app. He moved to YouTube in 2014 and became known for his stunts, music, and daily vlogs. Jake briefly worked as an actor and starred in Disney Channel's Bizaardvark alongside Olivia Rodrigo.

© FilmMagic Jake collaborates often with Logan

Jake often features his older brother, Logan Paul, 30, in his videos. Logan is regularly embroiled in controversy. Most notably, his vlog to Aokigahara, a forest near Mount Fuji infamously referred to as Japan's suicide forest. Jake amassed a huge following with over 20 million subscribers to his YouTube.

In 2018, Jake entered the world of professional boxing.

"I've always played sports and been competitive my whole entire life — I'm super competitive," Jake told Rolling Stone. "When I moved to Los Angeles to act and make content, it was a great opportunity, but I sort of left sports behind."

© Getty Images Jake is a controversial figure

He made his debut in a match against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji. Jake won the match in the fifth round. His most famous match was against Mike Tyson in November 2024. Jake won the match, which drew 108 million live viewers.

"After becoming boxing world champion, I'm going to become MMA world champion, and then after that, I'm going to go to the NFL," he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jake's personal life

The boxer is engaged to Jutta Leerdam, 26. Jutta is a Dutch Olympic silver medalist in speed skating. According to Jutta, the two met after Jake slid into her DMs. Jake confirmed the relationship in 2023 by posting to his 28.5 million followers, "I'm Dutch now."

© Variety via Getty Images Jutta has 5 million followers on Instagram

Jake has also dated YouTuber Alissa Violet and was famously "married" to the influencer Tana Mongeau. The influencer faced two sexual assault allegations in 2021. He denied the and neither case went to court.