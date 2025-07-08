Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz look so loved up during sun-soaked getaway amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were glowing as they stepped out in Saint-Tropez for a relaxing vacation with her family, despite rumors of a rift between the chef and his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

The 26-year-old looked at ease as he walked alongside his wife, whom he married in 2022 in a lavish $3 million wedding.

Fun in the sun

© Instagram The pair looked relaxed on their Saint-Tropez getaway

Brooklyn sported a navy shirt with beige shorts and black sneakers on their shopping trip, adding black sunglasses to complete the look while carrying Nicola's bags.

Nicola epitomized the model-off-duty style in a black halter-neck shirt paired with a yellow paisley skirt, black platform sandals and a large woven bag. She added a black headband to pull back her dark tresses, a pair of large golden hoop earrings, and black sunglasses.

The couple were on vacation with the actress' family, including her billionaire father Nelson, and her mother Claudia.

© Instagram They were joined by Nicola's family, including her father Nelson

Just days earlier, Nicola shared a touching tribute to her dad on his birthday, after snubbing David and Victoria's birthday celebrations in May.

"Happy birthday Dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you're the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of," she wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"I love you more than I could ever begin to express - you're the wind beneath my wings. I loved celebrating you yesterday! Thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support."

Silent treatment

© WireImage Brooklyn has not publicly acknowledged his family in months

Brooklyn, who has not been spotted with his family in months and opted out of David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations, doubled down on his support of Nicola in a social media post where he professed his love for the 30-year-old.

"My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby," he wrote in the caption.

David seemingly extended an olive branch to his eldest son on Father's Day, sharing a touching post in tribute to Brooklyn and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage David's heartfelt message went unanswered by his eldest son

"My most important & favorite job in life is being a dad...I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what," he wrote in the caption, alongside a series of family photos.

"Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad...Happy Father's Day...I love you kiddies more than you could imagine. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

The footballer's post went unacknowledged by Brooklyn, further fueling rumors of a family rift.

Domestic bliss

The duo appear closer than ever

Instead, Brooklyn opened up about his nightly ritual with Nicola days later, revealing to People that he loves "cooking my wife stuff" and will "get in the moment" while in the kitchen.

"It's just me listening to my music, maybe watching a movie, having a drink. I get lost in it," Brooklyn said. He added that the pair like to share a romantic drink with each other after dinner.

"She's not obviously a massive drinker, but honestly she does love a whiskey. She loves wine," he explained.

