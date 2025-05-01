David and Victoria Beckham continued to prove they are the A-list's cutest couple in a sweet tribute that the former Spice Girl posted to social media ahead of her husband's 50th birthday.

Victoria posted a touching video of the pair singing and dancing along to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' hit song "Islands in the Stream", marking a pointed throwback to their 2023 documentary series Beckham.

See the cute couple dancing below...

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral moment in sweet birthday tribute

Sweet serenade

© Getty The couple went viral in 2023 for dancing to the song in their Netflix documentary

A clip of the couple from the show went viral after they danced with each other to the same song in their home, warming hearts everywhere with their willingness to show their silly side after over two decades of marriage.

In the latest clip, David and Victoria were at a party dancing to the track, with the sports star wearing suit pants and a loosely buttoned white formal shirt, while his wife looked stunning in a simple black slip dress with her long brunette hair worn down in loose waves.

At the end of their dance, Victoria wrapped her arms around David and kissed him on the cheek in a loving gesture.

© Instagram The couple looked so loved up in the video

"Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham... my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life," she wrote in the caption. "Like the song says We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxxxx."

Fans took to the comment section to share their joy for the long-lasting couple, with one writing, "This is the love we all want," while another added, "You two own this song by now."

Another fan commented, "The way you love each other," and a fourth wrote, "Queen VB and her king."

Family first

© Instagram The pair tied the knot in 1999

David and Victoria first met in the Manchester United players' lounge in 1997 when the "Wannabe" singer attended a game with her Spice Girls bandmate Mel C.

The pair went on to welcome their eldest son Brooklyn in March 1999, and married in a lavish wedding ceremony in July of that year. They welcomed three more children in the following years: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Their brood sparked rumors of a feud in April when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, failed to wish his mother a happy birthday on social media as usual. They were also absent from David's 50th birthday bash in Miami despite residing in Los Angeles, and didn't appear at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show when his siblings did.

© Instagram Nicola and Brooklyn touched down in London

Cruz spoke out about the alleged rumors on social media when fans stoked the flames and alleged that the feud stemmed from Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who was said to have dated Brooklyn in the past.

"It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," a commenter wrote on Romeo's Instagram post, to which Cruz replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Brooklyn and Nicola have touched down in London ahead of David's birthday on May 2, squashing these rumors and looking more in love than ever. "London love," the heiress wrote on Instagram alongside a UK flag and pink bow emoji, which accompanied snaps of the couple laughing and kissing on a couch.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022 in an extravagant bash at her family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.