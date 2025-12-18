Cruz Beckham breaks rank to send older brother Brooklyn sweet message amid family feud

Cruz Beckham has reached out to brother Brooklyn with a sweet message as their family feud continues to rumble as the festive season fast approaches. David and Victoria's youngest son, 20, seemed to extend another olive branch to his eldest sibling, in contrast to his brother Romeo, 23, who has chosen to remain publicly silent amidst the ongoing family feud.

Cruz posted a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, including one of the three brothers as children on the beach in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. They appeared to have been snapped mid-way through a volleyball game, and Brooklyn, now 26, had his arm protectively wrapped around him.

The budding singer might be in a reflective mood as he spends time back in the city with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, a German-Brazilian singer and songwriter. Indeed, one of the pictures he posted was a selfie of himself as a child with the Christ the Redeemer statue, as well as another one taken at the same location as an adult.

Cruz captioned the carousel of photos shared on Wednesday evening with emojis of the Brazilian flag. It has been ‘liked’ more than 27,000 times - including by his father David - and many of the comments praised his clear fondness for the South American country.

It comes days after Cruz shared a throwback home video of himself with Brooklyn over the weekend. Shortly before that, he had posted a 2021 photo of himself with his father and two brothers with the caption: “Love you guys @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham.”

Cruz’s public displays of brotherly solidarity come as the Beckhams anticipate Christmas without Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz. They are expected to celebrate with her family in Florida, while the rest of the Beckhams will spend the festive season in the UK.

© @cruzbeckham / Instagram Cruz shared a throwback photo with his brothers from a trip to Brazil

Last week, David, 50, admitted he wanted to “cry” as he posted a picture of his estranged son Brooklyn - along with the rest of his children, including 14-year-old daughter Harper - shortly after his MLS Cup Final triumph. He shared a family snap taken at the pivotal game earlier in the month while holding the trophy his football team Inter Miami CF had just won.

This was positioned next to a photo of the night he won the MLS Cup Final in 2012 while still a professional player for team LA Galaxy. In the throwback photo, the then 37-year-old sportsman held up a UK flag while posing behind his young sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. He captioned the compilation: "License to cry."

© @davidbeckham / Instagram David featured his eldest son in an emotional Instagram post

At the same time as he posted, Brooklyn shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how to make French onion soup. There has been extensive speculation about the reason why he and Nicola, 30, have become increasingly estranged from the rest of the Beckham family since shortly after their 2022 wedding.

Insiders recently told HELLO! that Nicola is the cause of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, with the source saying: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them." They continued: "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don’t really get along."