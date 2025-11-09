David and Victoria Beckham's intimate family celebration to mark knighthood - without Brooklyn

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham brought the knighthood celebrations to the Cotswolds, hosting an intimate party at a local pub complete with a specially written song by their youngest son, Cruz. Earlier this week, the ex-footballer, 50, was bestowed the honour of a knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle. He initially marked the occasion with a dinner at friend and chef Gordon Ramsay's Chelsea restaurant, but decided to throw another bash over the weekend close to his countryside retreat. The former Manchester United player is said to have taken over The Bull in Charlbury with friends and family as they partied into the early hours.

The party in the Cotswolds pub is believed to have been attended by Victoria, 51, and David's two sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, while their eldest child, Brooklyn, 26, was nowhere to be seen. According to reports from pub goers, David was serenaded by Cruz with a specially written song that included the words, "King Charles came to David Beckham and knighted him my man".

According to The Sun, partygoers said it was "really kicking off" inside the pub. They explained that attendees enjoyed a dinner in an outdoor tent before heading inside to the pub's main building for dancing and singing. Onlookers noted the high spirits of people celebrating with David who mingled with the locals and sang along to loud music as the venue filled out once word travelled.

When Beckham became Sir David

© Alamy Live News. Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Victoria and parents Ted and Sandra Beckham, after he was made a Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle

On Tuesday, David and his wife, Victoria, were joined by the ex-footballer's parents, Ted and Sandra, at Windsor Castle for an audience with King Charles. The father-of-four received a knighthood from the King for services to sport and charity. The honour comes after a 14-year wait, as David was first put forward for a knighthood in 2011.

The royal family's official Instagram page shared a video of David receiving his honour with a caption that read: "Arise, Sir David Beckham. This morning at Windsor Castle, the King presented Sir David Beckham with a Knighthood for Services to Sport and to Charity." David shared a message of his own alongside a photo of himself kneeling before the King.

© James D Kelly Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's big day

His note explained: "I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King. I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world." The star signed off his message with a tribute to his family, saying: "Finally, Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies, can you believe this…I love you all so much, and Thank You."

Why was Brooklyn absent from the celebrations?

The eldest Beckham sibling, who is married to American actress, 30-year-old Nicola Peltz, has been involved in an ongoing 'feud' with his famous family since earlier this year. Reports suggest that the family rift started around the time of his wedding to Nicola back in May 2022 but things have escalated in the years that followed, with Brooklyn deciding to miss a plethora of Beckham family engagements.

© Instagram Victoria shared some pictures from their weekend in the countryside

After news of his father's knighthood, the aspiring chef and owner of hot sauce brand Cloud23, stayed silent despite his siblings' messages of congratulations for their father. His public snub was highlighted when he failed to show up at Windsor to support his family. David and Victoria were joined by Romeo, Cruz, and their daughter Harper Seven, 14, on the day.