Travis Kelce's brother makes rare comment about star's wedding to Taylor Swift

It seems potential best man duties aren’t the only thing Jason Kelce will need to prepare for at his brother Travis Kelce's wedding to Taylor Swift. Judging by his past as a wedding guest, the NFL star will also have to make sure he keeps his shirt on during the nuptials.

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jason opened up about what the couple can expect from him on their big day. "I've evolved quite greatly since getting married myself. Early on, I went to a wedding with just a Target graphic T-shirt. I've taken my shirts off at weddings," he shared.

When asked whether the T-shirt scenario had occurred multiple times, he replied: "Yes." However, Jason's eccentric behavior is nothing new to the Grammy Award-winning singer. The retired Philadelphia Eagles star recalled a time when he jumped from a suite, shirtless, into the stands to celebrate a touchdown during their very first meeting at a Buffalo Bills game.

© Getty Images Travis and Jason share a close relationship

"The first time I met Taylor... I jumped out of a suite," he shared. "She invites us back to things now! We'll see if the shirt stays on or off."

He continued: "I've broken things. I dropped one of my buddy's bridesmaids on her head. It's gone south at a couple weddings. I'm a good time, usually."

Jason's brother, Travis, proposed to Taylor in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. We can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond. Celebrity jeweler George Khalife, AKA, spoke to us about the proposal and estimates the ring to be between "10-20 carats and the price could range from $1million to $5 million."

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift hugs Travis Kelce after proposal

"This ring is a brilliant cut, and the style is called a bezel setting (that's the gold that wraps around the diamond)," George told us. "It's super popular right now, just like yellow gold in general. Old Mine diamond[s] comes with a lot of history! The whole look feels really antique, which I think suits Taylor perfectly."

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement ring, shared on Instagram

Jason previously expressed his desire to be his younger brother's best man, but admitted he is uncertain whether Travis will ask him because the groom has more than enough friends to choose from. "Hopefully, I'm the best man. We'll see," Jason said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, before cautiously adding: "Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity.

The 38-year-old tied the knot with his podcaster wife, Kylie Kelce, in 2018, and the couple share four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.