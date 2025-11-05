Travis Kelce shuts down question about his personal life from brother Jason in awkward on-air exchange: 'No chance'

Travis Kelce hasn't been shy about sharing details on his personal life lately, but it appears he has now had enough of discussing what goes on behind closed doors with his fiancée, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, seemed to be still reeling from his team's loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 2, and was in no mood to discuss his plans for his by week now that the Chiefs don't have a game until they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 16.

Travis and Jason Kelce had an awkward on-air exchange when the tight end shut down his brother during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast when he tried to get Travis to open up about his "personal life" and share his plans for his by week. "I'm thinking about how the [expletive] are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks," Travis said when asked about his plans.

Appearing to want a more detailed answer from Travis, Jason replied: "Well, for the next week, at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere. What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life."

In no mood to overshare, Travis quickly shut down the conversation, saying: "No. No chance." Trying to lighten the uncomfortable moment, Jason laughed while jokingly ending the podcast, telling listeners: "See you guys!" His move worked as he managed to get a laugh out of Travis before he shared his frustrations over the Chiefs' current four wins and four losses this season.

© Getty Images Travis was unwilling to share details about his 'personal life'

"I can't say that I'm not frustrated, more from the entire start of the season than just this Bills game. I mean, there's games that I don't think we had any business losing," he said. "I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo," he added. "And yeah, we gotta find a way to clean all that up, man. We gotta get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field, man."

© Getty Images Travis remained quiet when Jason quizzed him about his by week

Despite not having the start to the season he was hoping for, Travis has enjoyed some personal career highlights after he scored his 100th career touchdown last month. "I'm just the old lucky dog still able to do this thing," he told SportsCenter following the Chiefs' win against the Washington Commanders last month. "I'm putting on the pads like I'm 15 years old again, I'm loving every single bit of it."

© Getty Images Travis is not happy with the Chiefs' losses this season

There was speculation that Travis would retire from the NFL following the Chiefs' loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl; however, he confirmed his return for a 13th season in March. Travis admitted part of his decision to stay with the Chiefs is because he still loves football.

© Getty Images Despite a rocky star to the season, Travis still loves football

"I think the biggest thing is that I[expletive] love playing the game of football," he explained to Jason on the March 5 episode of their New Heights podcast. "I love playing, I still feel like I can play at a high level. And possibly at a higher level than I did last year, I don't think it was my best outing."