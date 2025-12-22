NFL analyst Bill Simmons discusses Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's family plans

NFL analyst Bill Simmons delighted fans on Sunday night when he stated that Taylor Swift is 'having a kid' with her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Bill was reflecting on Travis' career with the Kansas City Chiefs following the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which dashed their Super Bowl hopes for 2026.

"It was officially a 'feel bad for Kelce'. Guy's a Hall of Famer, he's getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes," the analyst said.

"And he's just kind of running around this [expletive] Titans game, trying not to get hurt. Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing." While it is unclear whether there is any truth to Bill's comment, both Taylor and Travis have previously discussed the possibility of having kids.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Bill let slip that Taylor and Travis may be expecting

Learn more about Taylor and Travis' engagement below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift on her perfect engagement

The couple got engaged in August, and there is no word yet on when they will walk down the aisle. Travis' NFL season will come to an abrupt end on January 4, when his team plays the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs suffered a devastating loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, after their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, tore his ACL during the game. The knee injury will likely take 12 months to fully heal, meaning that Patrick is out of the 2026 season.

© Getty Images The Chiefs have had their Super Bowl hopes dashed

Travis spoke about the Chief's loss at a press conference and dodged rumors about his possible retirement. "I think I would rather just keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now, and all the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them," he said.

"I think it's a unique time in my life, and unfortunately, I got three games left, and I know when the season ends this year, typically we go into it, and we don't know when it's gonna end, and that's the beauty of it."

© Instagram Taylor and Travis got engaged in August

Taylor and Travis' August engagement sparked questions about whether the pair were looking to start a family, despite their busy schedules.

The "Cruel Summer" singer told Marie Claire in 2012 that she was looking forward to being a mom. "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me," she said.

Back in 2010, the "Mean" singer told Us Weekly (per MTV): "Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did."

© Instagram Travis is a doting uncle to his brother's four kids

Taylor backtracked on her comments in a 2014 interview with InStyle, revealing that her pop star lifestyle was not well-suited to motherhood. "I don't know if I'll have kids. It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."

Travis is a doting uncle to his four nieces, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley, whom his brother, Jason Kelce, shares with his podcaster wife, Kylie Kelce.

In a New Heights podcast, Jason said that their mom Donna was putting pressure on Travis to have kids: "She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him," he said.

Coach Deion Saunders then teased Travis: "What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?"