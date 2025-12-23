Taylor Swift shares 'selfish' love letter from Travis Kelce in 'End of an Era' finale

No one appears to be more thankful for Taylor Swift embarking on her record-breaking Eras Tour than her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

In the finale of her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, Taylor shared an insight into the couple's romance by reading a love letter from her NFL star beau as she prepared for her final three shows in Vancouver in December 2024.

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour," Taylor read aloud, "but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me."

Travis was referring to Taylor's show in Kansas City in July 2023, which he attended with the hopes of meeting her. He even made her a friendship bracelet, claiming it included his phone number.

However, Travis failed to connect with Taylor at the show, but he sweetly shared the story on his New Heights podcast, leading to the start of their romance.

"I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour," Travis' note continued, "and to Robert (Robert Allen, Taylor's tour manager) for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri.

"That night two in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

Touched by Travis's note, Taylor said: "Aww, my god," she said after reading the letter. "So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?"

It's not the first time Travis has gushed about seeing Taylor perform. "If I would have never gone to that show and been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt hurt I was," he told her during her New Heights debut in August.

"You see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going," Travis continued. "And then I get you in a room, and it’s like I've known you forever."

Agreeing with Travis, Taylor noted: "I felt the same exact way about you."

Travis and Taylor went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor opened up about their relationship to TIME magazine in 2023, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

They announced their engagement on August 26, with a series of touching photos that captured the moment Travis got down on one knee. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their joint caption read.