Travis Kelce reveals the 1 thing he and Taylor Swift have never done – and it may surprise you

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since 2023, and in all that time, there is one thing they have never done.

During the new episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Travis shared an insight into his romance with his new fiancée while interviewing George Clooney.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end questioned George about his viral claim that he hasn't argued with his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney, in a decade, bluntly asking him: "Are you lying?"

"No, I'm not lying, Travis! Shall we ask you the same questions?" George cheekily replied, prompting Travis to reveal that he, too, has not argued with Taylor during the course of their relationship.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Taylor Swift discusses her perfect engagement to Travis Kelce

"Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right, I haven't gotten into an argument," he revealed, adding: "Never once."

Travis and Taylor went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

© GC Images Travis revealed he and Taylor have never had an argument

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

They announced their engagement on August 26, with a series of touching photos that captured the moment Travis got down on one knee. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their joint caption read.

© Instagram Taylor and travis announced their engagement in Instagram

While they remained quiet about their wedding in the weeks after, Taylor shared several bits of information about their big day while promoting her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 3, Taylor was asked about her wedding plans, to which she coyly responded: "You'll know," before elaborating: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

© BBC Taylor claimed on The Graham Norton Show she hasn't started wedding planning yet

While she may not have mapped out her ideal wedding day just yet, Taylor already has a performer in mind – her good friend Ed Sheeran.

During an appearance on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, she was asked if Ed would perform during her big day.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis got engaged in the garden of his home

She replied: "I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think! That's the thing, he's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings' and you're like, 'Ed, if there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it!'"

She added: "He knows what people want and he wants to give people what they want. That's the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing and we love writing, and we love singing. It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything!"