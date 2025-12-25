Hart to Hart star Stefanie Powers shares festive photo

Stefanie Powers delighted fans with a beautiful new festive photograph that perfectly captured her timeless elegance.

The Hart to Hart star looked effortlessly radiant as she posed against a crisp white backdrop, surrounded by her four beloved dogs.

Sitting cross-legged on the floor, Stefanie opted for a chic olive-green outfit that flattered her figure and complemented her signature auburn bob, which fell smoothly around her face.

With a glowing smile and minimal makeup, the actress appeared relaxed and joyful, cradling two of her dogs while the others sat patiently at her side.

© Instagram Stefanie shared the festive photo on Instagram

The intimate portrait highlighted not only her ageless beauty but also her deep love for animals, with the pups adding a heartwarming, festive touch to the image. "We all wish you a very Merry Christmas and a very Happy 2026!" Stefanie shared.

Fans were quick to praise the star’s youthful appearance and serene presence, with many noting how little she seems to have changed over the years. "Beautiful picture..I still have to watch it McClintock you were brilliant and just as pretty now," wrote one fan.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Robert Wagner (Jonathan), Stefanie Powers (Jennifer), Lionel Stander (Max), Freeway (dog) on Hart to Hart

That admiration is rooted in a career that has spanned more than six decades, during which Stefanie became known not just for her glamour, but for her warmth and versatility on screen.

Throughout her decades-long career, she co-starred alongside legends like John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner, Cliff Robertson, Elliott Gould, Roger Moore, Donald Sutherland, Bing Crosby, Glenn Ford, Lee Remick, James Caan and Sammy Davis Jr.

Her big break came in 1966 when she landed a lead role on The Man From U.N.C.L.E., before cementing her place in television history on Hart to Hart alongside Robert Wagner.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Stefanie and Robert in Hart to Hart

In the hit series, the pair portrayed a classy, rich couple who solved murders as a hobby. It ran from 1979 to 1984, and spawned several made-for-TV movies in the '90s. The show’s enduring appeal lies as much in the chemistry between its stars as in its stylish premise, something Stefanie believes belongs firmly to its era.

When asked by Closer if she and Robert would ever consider a Hart to Hart reboot, Stefanie was quick to shut the idea down.

"No, we put the period at the end of that sentence when we did eight two-hour movies in the 1990s," she said. What has lasted, however, is the friendship forged between the two stars.

The duo are still close friends to this day, and Stefanie visited the star on his 94th birthday in February 2024.

© Getty Images Stefanie Powers, born Stephania Federkiewicz, wearing a black lace basque in 1955

"Happy Birthday to our dear @robertwagnerofficial, 94 and still going strong! Our latest Hart to Hart moment," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of their reunion.

Stefanie and Robert were friends before Hart to Hart, with the actress describing their relationship as sibling-like. "I had worked with Robert before," she recalled. "When we were working together, sometimes we would get into laughing fits and they'd have to send us home."

That bond became even more meaningful after both endured profound personal loss in the same year. Stefanie was filming Hart to Hart in Hawaii in 1981 when her longtime partner, William Holden, passed away after hitting his head. "That was a very, very tragic period," the redhead beauty told the publication. Robert lost his wife, Natalie Wood, in a boating accident that same year. "We held each other up."

© Disney General Entertainment Con "Murder, Murder on the Wall" - Season Two - 11/11/80, New York City was the setting as Jennifer (Stefanie Powers) and Jonathan (Robert Wagner) accidentally came across a friend whose husband disappeared

In 2011 Stefanie spoke about what it was like to work with such legends in her career: "I learned something from everyone, because I had the privilege of working with so many extraordinary people," she told NJ.

"I think one of the most important things I realized was their humanity — that while these people were consummate professionals, they were also human beings. Most of them were extremely generous as actors. Not one of them ever refused to be off-camera, if I was on the other side (of the camera). That's not only when I was the star of the show — that's even when I was the supporting player," she added.

"Back then, even the movie stars were actors, and everybody was a human being. Today, everybody's got a phalanx of bodyguards just to walk around the corner, you know? It's really quite such a hype, that it's very difficult to understand that you could actually walk up to John Wayne in a restaurant, as people frequently did, right in the middle of his meal and say, 'Oh, excuse me, Mr. Wayne, but I think you're wonderful.' And he'd stand up and say, 'Well, that's really kind of you.'"

