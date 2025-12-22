BBC's Waterloo Road shares 'sad' tribute to 2 stars lost in the same week

The team behind BBC's hit school-set drama series Waterloo Road shared a moving tribute on Monday, 22 December, after two of the show's stars died in the same week: William Rush, aged 31, and Lorraine Cheshire, aged 65.

Both actors were a part of the show at the same time: William played student Josh Stevenson between 2009 and 2013, appearing in 168 episodes of the series, while Lorraine played Fleur Budgen, the first wife of English teacher Grantly Budgen, between 2007 and 2012.

On Instagram, the official Waterloo Road account shared a heartfelt tribute to the two stars, with black and white photographs of them. The caption read: "A very sad week for the Waterloo Road family. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of William Rush and Lorraine Cheshire."

It continued: "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends during this very difficult time. It was [a] privilege to know and work with them."

Lorraine Chesire's death

The actress' death was announced on Friday, 19 December by her partner John Dixon, who took to Facebook to share the news. He wrote, alongside a photograph of Lorraine: "The love of my life passed away early this morning 46 years and now my heart is broken. To the green fields beyond."

Lorraine Cheshire also appeared in two seasons of BBC sitcom Early Doors and Channel 4's school-based drama Ackley Bridge, as school receptionist Lorraine Bird.

William Rush's death

The death of William, who was the son of Coronation Street star Debbie Rush, was announced just days before by his mother.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 59-year-old shared a photograph of her son in a Manchester City football shirt, writing in the caption alongside it: "Our beautiful baby boy, William, passed away on 17th December. As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss."

She continued: "Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all. Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end. His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy."

Debbie concluded her post by saying: "We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief. William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts."