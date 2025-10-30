'80s star who dazzled on Hart to Hart makes ageless appearance

Hart to Hart actress Stefanie Powers has barely aged a day since starring in the hit '80s TV show alongside her close friend, Robert Wagner. The 82-year-old was glowing as she joined her fellow TV icons on the TCM Classic Cruise, a moment which she shared with her Instagram followers on Monday. "The TCM Cruise was fabulous! And so were all the people involved – guests, TCM staff, Disney Staff, and the wonderful passengers! We were all surrounded by a bubble of happiness," she wrote in the caption.

In one snap, Stefanie wore a huge smile as she spoke to the crowd on the cruise ship, while in another, she stopped to take a selfie with fans. She looked incredible in the photos, with her bold red bob on full display and her classic style front and center. Her fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her ageless appearance, with one writing, "You are absolutely radiant!" while another added, "Looking just beautiful."

A third chimed in, "Still gorgeous!!" while a fourth declared, "You're as beautiful as ever!" Joining her on the cruise were Lesley Ann Warren, Nancy Kwan, Keith Carradine, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Stefanie began her career as a dancer before switching to acting when she was put under contract to Columbia Pictures.

Throughout her decades-long career, she co-starred alongside legends like John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner, Cliff Robertson, Elliott Gould, Roger Moore, Donald Sutherland, Bing Crosby, Glenn Ford, Lee Remick, James Caan and Sammy Davis Jr. Her big break came in 1966 when she landed the lead role on The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and cemented herself as a star on Hart to Hart alongside Robert.

In the hit series, the pair portrayed a classy, rich couple who solved murders as a hobby. It ran from 1979 to 1984, and spawned several made-for-TV movies in the '90s. When asked by Closer if she and Robert would ever consider a Hart to Hart reboot, Stefanie was quick to shut the idea down.

© Instagram Stefanie looked incredible at the nostalgic event

"No, we put the period at the end of that sentence when we did eight two-hour movies in the 1990s," she said. The duo are still close friends to this day, and Stefanie visited the star on his 94th birthday in February 2024. "Happy Birthday to our dear @robertwagnerofficial, 94 and still going strong! Our latest Hart to Hart moment," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of their reunion.

© Disney General Entertainment Con She starred alongside Robert Wagner in the hit TV series

Stefanie and Robert were friends before Hart to Hart, with the actress describing their relationship as sibling-like. "I had worked with Robert before," she recalled. "When we were working together, sometimes we would get into laughing fits and they'd have to send us home."

© WireImage The star has remained ageless since her days on Hart to Hart

Stefanie was filming Hart to Hart in Hawaii in 1981 when her longtime partner, William Holden, passed away after hitting his head. "That was a very, very tragic period," the redhead beauty told the publication. Robert lost his wife, Natalie Wood, in a boating accident that same year. "We held each other up."