Inside Sophie Willan's life off-screen with her chef partner and their baby son

The Great British Sewing Bee returns this Christmas with a special festive episode, and viewers have a new face at the helm. Few things feel more quintessentially British than a seasonal TV special, and this year, actress and comedian Sophie Willan is stepping in as the show’s new host.

Taking over from Sara Pascoe, who fronted the series for three seasons, Sophie is no stranger to presenting and performing in front of the camera. Ahead of the Christmas Eve special airing at 7.30pm, here’s everything you need to know about the multi-talented star…

© @britishsewingbee Sophie will join Patrick Grant and Esme Young on the Great British Sewing Bee

What has Sophie Willan been in?

Sophie Willan became a household name with her hit BBC sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama inspired by her working-class upbringing in Bolton and her experience in the care system. The show tackles themes such as mental health, addiction, and sexuality with a mix of humour and heart.

© BBC Sophie starring in Alma's Not Normal

It first aired on BBC 2 in 2020, with Sophie not only writing the series but also playing the lead role. Following its critical success, the second season premiered in October 2024. Her work on the show has earned her multiple BAFTAs, including Best Female Comedy Performance, Best Writer: Comedy, and Best Scripted Comedy.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Sophie Willan with the BAFTA for Scripted Comedy Award

Sophie has also starred in BBC’s Ludwig, Time and Still Open All Hours, and showcased her comedic talents on shows like Taskmaster and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. As well as her new hosting role on The Great British Sewing Bee, she’s been announced as a new judge on the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Who is Sophie Willan’s partner?

Sophie’s partner is Carniel Francis Levy, a talented chef who is known for his passion for modern Caribbean cuisine. It’s not publicly known how long they’ve been together but he first appeared on her social media in March 2025.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Sophie and her partner Carniel

In May of this year, she took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting their first child together, announcing that their lives were "about to change forever, in the most chaotic, joyful and magical way".

Sophie and Carniel’s son

Sophie and Carniel welcomed their son Elijah into the world on 30 November 2025. The proud new parents shared the happy news on social media with photos from the hospital, where Sophie was pictured cradling the newborn while Carniel stood lovingly at her side.

© @sophiewillan Sophie shared the special moment on Instagram

Sophie captioned the moment with a string of heart emojis. Although she mostly keeps details of her family life private, she shared several joyful posts and candid updates with fans during her pregnancy.