Kelly Ripa opens up about husband Mark Consuelos' 'top secret project': 'He's told me nothing'

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are in a trusting marriage. However, when it comes to the actor's on-screen secrets, he keeps them strictly to himself – even from his wife.

Mark is set to star in the upcoming Scream 7 alongside Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. The horror sequel is currently shrouded in mystery, and it seems Mark won't even let slip the true identity of Ghostface to his wife.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kelly opened up about her husband's new role. "He's the killer!" she joked. The 55-year-old explained that Mark "really honors the sanctity of NDAs" when "something is top secret" in his professional life.

© Disney General Entertainment Con The couple first met on All My Children

"He's told me nothing," she shared, adding that she still tries to get information out of him. "I know nothing. He's very, very [secretive]. But, I always joke that he could be the killer."

While Mark stayed tight-lipped about the project, he shared that it means a great deal to his eldest son, Michael, a devoted fan of the Scream franchise. "Our son, who's 28 now, this is quite possibly the most impressive job I've ever booked, for him," he said. "This is the coolest thing I've ever done. I do have a script that I'm going to bind and leather for him after it comes out, because obviously he'll know [if I do that beforehand], and I can't spoil it now."

HELLO!'s Film & TV Editor, Nicky Morris, spoke to us about what fans can expect from Scream 7. "Scream fans, myself included, will be counting down the days until the release of the 7th installment," she shared. "Not only does the upcoming film mark the return of the core trio, Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), but fans can also expect to see Matthew Lillard reprise his role as Stu Macher, the original co-Ghostface killer. Plus, original writer Kevin Williamson will be back to direct the film, so it's safe to say the franchise is returning to its classic roots."

© Instagram Mark and his two sons

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.



While her husband continues to juggle his acting roles alongside hosting LIVE, Kelly shared that performing isn't on her agenda right now. Her last major starring role in a scripted television series in the 2003 ABC sitcom Hope & Faith.

"I try not to act so much anymore. It's not that I don't appreciate it, it's not that I don't love it," she said. "But, I really am devoted to this show and my podcast. I feel like my plate is full. Also, we have three adult kids, and I like to be present in their endeavors, and our daughter is now starting to perform in the music scene in London, so I like to be able to be present if she needs or wants me there. When you're an actor, your schedule is not your own."

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Kelly no long takes on acting projects

Kelly carefully balances her dedication to her family alongside her career projects. We interviewed a very special person in the Ripa/Consuelos' life, who gave insight into the family's tenacity. Anna Kaiser is Kelly's personal trainer, and in an interview with us she explained Kelly "never cancels," no matter what is going on in her life.

"It has been the same for 14 years," she added. "Even if she's had no sleep, she still shows up. If she's exhausted, she still shows up and then we decide how and what we do that day."