The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte dies aged 65 — read the band's heartbreaking tribute

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte passed away at the age of 65 on December 26. The musician struggled with "a short illness at home over Christmas."

His bandmates took to their official website to share the devastating news with fans. The statement read: "QUIET, INTENSE, INTUITIVE, CONSTANT AND HUGELY CREATIVE, 'TEDDY' WAS A WARM HEARTED AND VITAL PART OF THE CURE STORY."

© Getty Images Perry Bamonte of The Cure passed away on December 26

The statement paid tribute to Perry's big contribution to the band and continued: "LOOKING AFTER THE BAND FROM 1984 THROUGH 1989, HE BECAME A FULL TIME MEMBER OF THE CURE IN 1990, PLAYING GUITAR, SIX STRING BASS AND KEYBOARD ON THE WISH, WILD MOOD SWINGS, BLOODFLOWERS, ACOUSTIC HITS AND THE CURE ALBUMS, AS WELL AS PERFORMING MORE THAN 400 SHOWS OVER 14 YEARS. HE REJOINED THE CURE IN 2022, PLAYING ANOTHER 90 SHOWS, SOME OF THE BEST IN THE BAND’S HISTORY, CULMINATING WITH THE SHOW OF A LOST WORLD CONCERT IN LONDON 1ST NOVEMBER 2024."

© Getty Images The band has been performing together for decades

It concluded: "OUR THOUGHTS AND CONDOLENCES ARE WITH ALL HIS FAMILY. HE WILL BE VERY GREATLY MISSED." As soon as news broke of his passing, fans flocked to social media to grieve together.

One person wrote: "R.I.P. to a truly great musician." A second fan added: "Some sounds never die. Thank you Perry." Another person wrote: "R.I.P. sweet man…so sad. Condolences to the band and the family." One fan continued: "Heartbroken."

© Getty Images They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The popular band now consists of Roger O’Donnell, 69, Reeves Gabrels, 68, and Robert Smith, 65, Simon Gallup, 64, and Jason Cooper, 57, and this year, they released their album, Mixes of a Lost World.

During an interview with the BBC, The Cure's frontman Robert revealed how much he's looking forward to the band's major anniversary a few years away.

He shared: "I'm 70 in 2029 and that's the 50th anniversary of the first Cure album [1979's Three Imaginary Boys], and that's it. That really is it – if I make it that far – that's it."

© Redferns Perry's contribution to the band will surely be missed

Robert revealed the upcoming plan that the band had in motion and added: "In the intervening time, I'd like us to include playing concerts as part of the overall plan of what we’re gonna do. Because I've loved it, the last 10 years of playing shows have been the best 10 years of being in the band… it [expletive] all over the other 30-odd years, it's been great."

Perry was scheduled to take the stage during The Cure's United Kingdom and European tour in the upcoming year.

The band was formed in 1978 and has gone on to sell over 30 million albums internationally. The group was also inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. Being that The Cure has such a dynamic and unique sound, Perry's contribution to the band has deeply been felt by fans worldwide.