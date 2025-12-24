The Middle, Friends star Pat Finn dead at 60 — read family's heartbreaking tributes

Pat Finn, an actor and comedian best known for his work in a variety of popular sitcoms spanning from the '90s to the 2010s, has passed away.

Pat was 60 at the time of his death on Monday, December 22. TMZ first shared the news, confirming that he passed away after a battle with bladder cancer. A rep for the star shared with The New York Post that he died at 10:30 PM on December 22 at his home, surrounded by family.

© Getty Images Actor and comedian Pat Finn passed away on December 22 aged 60

"It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn," the statement read. "In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word."

Pat's family

Since 1990, Pat has been married to wife Donna, with the couple sharing three children: daughters Cassidy and Caitlin, and son Ryan. Pat kept his cancer battle under wraps, but in statements shared on social media, his daughters alluded to his long struggle, and the love that surrounded him before his passing.

Cassidy wrote: "Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice. You are Pat Finn."

She continued: "The least shocking thing was hearing the nurses say they have never seen so many people show up at a hospital for someone. That was my dad," further adding to his legacy of kindness. "I've never met a single person who had a bad thing to say about my dad. I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I got to call you my dad."

Caitlin similarly penned: "It's difficult to put into words how to describe someone like my dad. Mostly because there really was no one like him. But lately, I've found myself saying the word proud a lot."

"I'm so lucky to have had 28 years with you," she continued. "A part of me will never be the same, and I don't know how the world keeps moving without you in it, but I will carry you with me in everything I do." Both daughters ended with his signature phrase for his loved ones, that being "Love you 10."

Pat's career

Pat first made his foray into the world of acting and comedy after graduating from Marquette University in 1987 with his rugby team member, friend and fellow comedian Chris Farley. The pair joined Chicago's Second City together as well (Chris tragically passed away in 1997 of an accidental overdose).

© Getty Images Pat began acting in the 1990s, making appearances in sitcoms like "Friends" (pictured), "Seinfeld," "The George Wendt Show" and more

His big break came in 1995, when he was cast as one of the leads in the short-lived The George Wendt Show. That led to cameos and recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown, Seinfeld, Friends, The Drew Carey Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Ed, and My Boys throughout the '90s and aughts.

© Getty Images His most notable credit was as the recurring character of Bill Norwood in "The Middle" from 2011-18

His best remembered work came in 2011, when he was cast as Bill Norwood, a lovable neighbor and close friend to the Hecks in The Middle, playing the role until its 2018 conclusion. He also starred in the sci-fi comedy Marvin, Marvin during its 2012-13 run as Dad Bob. His final on-screen role is an appearance in the 2021 comedy Funny Thing About Love.