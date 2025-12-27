'Tearful' Khloé Kardashian welcomes new addition to family: 'She's the best in the world'

Khloé Kardashian is growing her family with an adorable new furry member. She surprised her two children, daughter True and son Tatum, with a black Labrador puppy named Peppermint on Christmas morning.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on December 25 to unveil her new pet pooch. The photo captured the black Labrador nestled inside a red box, wearing a matching red bow around its neck and a collar that spelled out its name. "I am going to cry, she's the best in the world," Khloé penned alongside the image. She also tagged Big Creek Labradors, a Labrador retriever breeder based in Indiana.

The reality star’s children had been begging their mom for a puppy this Christmas and were undoubtedly thrilled by the surprise. However, Khloé’s choice of breed carries a deeper, more personal meaning.

© Instagram Peppermint the black Labrador

Khloé previously owned a black Labrador named Gabbana, who died in 2018 at the age of fourteen. At the time, the Good American founder wrote an emotional tribute to what she described as her "first child".

"Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away. She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend…" she penned. "I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!"

Kim's surprise

It seems Khloé's kids weren't the only ones in the family to be surprised with puppies this Christmas. Kim Kardashian gifted all four of her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with their very own Pomeranian puppy. Two of the pooches had dark fur, one had a cream coat, and the last with sable fur.

© Instagram Kim also gifted her children puppies

Alongside a photo of all four dogs together, Kim wrote: "Each kid got a puppy."

Puppy guide

For those who have welcomed a new puppy this Christmas, you may be in need of a quick guide. Dr Suzanne Moyes, in-house vet at Burgess Pet Care, spoke to us to advise those who are thinking about introducing a dog into their life.

"Always register your puppy with a vet as soon as you can. They will check their general health and discuss vaccinations and preventative treatment to keep disease, fleas and worms at bay. It's wise to arrange pet insurance for your puppy to help cover the cost of future vet bills. This could save you thousands of pounds if your pet becomes sick or injured," she shared.

It's also crucial to do your research on where you get your dog from. "Whether you adopt a dog or buy one, the most important thing is to make a responsible decision, considering what needs your dog will have and whether you can meet them," she added. "Adopting a dog can be rewarding, while buying from a reputable breeder can allow an owner to match a puppy’s breed and temperament to their lifestyle. Remember to thoroughly research a breeder before purchasing a puppy. Selecting a breeder from the Kennel Club Assured breeder list is a good idea, and be cautious when buying over the internet or local newspapers, as these advertisements may come from a puppy farm."

Ever heard of the puppy blues? It's a real thing. Georgia Brown, HELLO!'s former Lifestyle and Fashion Writer, experienced this first-hand and spoke to us about her experience. "Our Miniature Schnauzer, Misha, is one of the best things in our lives. Looking back on her first weeks as part of our family, however, there are so many things I wish I had known before adopting our four-legged friend," she shared.

"I never thought the so-called puppy blues would hit us. We were certain that adopting Misha was the right decision, but those first few weeks were challenging - sleepless nights, chewed furniture, endless cleaning up after accidents, and unexpected frustration as our puppy learned what good behaviour meant.

"No matter how prepared you are, adjusting to such a major life change takes time."

Kylie's heartbreak

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are big animal lovers. Back in October, Kylie Jenner announced the devastating loss of her beloved dog Norman, the first dog she ever got herself, almost 13 years ago. Norman was the first of several Italian Greyhounds she owned, some estimated up to seven, including Bambi and Harlie.

Kylie took to Instagram to share the news, posting a slew of photos of her and Norman throughout the years, including some featuring her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi. "In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman," she wrote, before recalling: "I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one."

© Instagram Kylie's late dog Norman

"Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received," she continued. "Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share."

"I wish I wasn’t writing this post," she acknowledged, and further shared: "I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it's hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."