The Kardashians season 7: Everything you need to know from Kim's shocking discovery to Caitlyn Jenner's return

Season seven is a doozy, if the trailer is anything to go by. Fans will get to witness the behind-the-scenes of Kim's Paris robbery trial, which saw her dripping in diamonds as she faced the gang who planned and executed the terrifying 2016 attack. Also on the table is a look into Kourtney's life of wedded bliss with Travis, as they navigate their blended family dynamics. Tension between the sisters was also highlighted in the trailer, as Kourtney and Khloé argued with each other.

Their brother, Rob, is set to make an appearance after taking a step back and living out of the spotlight for several years. Kylie and Kendall's parent, Caitlyn, also has a cameo, despite the ongoing tension between her and Kris. Kim is seen bonding with her All's Fair cast mates, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Niecy Nash, as the quartet enjoys a girls' night in.

The mother of four also disclosed in the trailer that someone close to her allegedly put a hit out on her life, sparking devastation amongst the Kardashian-Jenners. The family will also say goodbye to Kris's iconic Hidden Hills mansion, where they filmed the majority of KUWTK, after she sold it for $13.5 million in February.