The Kardashians season 7: Everything you need to know from Kim's shocking discovery to Caitlyn Jenner's return
The Kardashians' latest season will explore everything from Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's reunion

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
3 minutes ago
As TV's most famous family returns to our screens, fans can expect a roller-coaster ride from the upcoming season of The Kardashians, set to premiere its latest season on Thursday, October 23. The show's seventh season promises to delve into every aspect of the Kardashian-Jenner's lives, with everything from Kim Kardashian's robbery trial to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's unexpected reunion being explored. Join HELLO! as we discover everything there is to know about season seven ahead of the show's premiere.

The Kardashians | Season 7 | Official Trailer | Disney+ Singapore

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner poses in front of a Christmas scene

How did season six end?

Season six of The Kardashians saw the family scattered across the globe, with Kylie and Kendall attending Paris Fashion Week, and the youngest Jenner sister walking in the Coperni show. Meanwhile, Khloé was busy launching her new fragrance at Harrods in London, and Kim celebrated her 44th birthday surrounded by her family. The season ended in April 2025.

kim kardashian season 7 screen grab© Disney+

When does season seven drop?

The newest season of the hit reality show will premiere on Thursday, October 23, at 9 p.m. EST on Hulu. The following episodes will be released every Thursday, with many expecting the season to consist of 10 episodes as per usual. This would mean that the finale airs on Christmas Day, although this is yet to be confirmed by Hulu.

Kim famously had a feud with sister Kourtney on this season of The Kardashians

How can I watch it?

The Kardashians airs on Hulu and Disney+ in the US, and Disney+ for international viewers. Their previous reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, aired on the E! Network before the family jumped to Hulu for a fresh start.

khloe kardashian kendall kylie jenner dinner table© Disney+

Who appears in season seven?

The latest season will see all of our favorites return to the screen, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The trailer also reveals that fans can expect to see some familiar faces, like the famously private Rob Kardashian, Kris's controversial ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, and her husband, Blink-182 star Travis Barker. Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, will likely make an appearance, as will Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson.

kardashian-jenner around a table holding hands

What will the season cover?

Season seven is a doozy, if the trailer is anything to go by. Fans will get to witness the behind-the-scenes of Kim's Paris robbery trial, which saw her dripping in diamonds as she faced the gang who planned and executed the terrifying 2016 attack. Also on the table is a look into Kourtney's life of wedded bliss with Travis, as they navigate their blended family dynamics. Tension between the sisters was also highlighted in the trailer, as Kourtney and Khloé argued with each other.

Their brother, Rob, is set to make an appearance after taking a step back and living out of the spotlight for several years. Kylie and Kendall's parent, Caitlyn, also has a cameo, despite the ongoing tension between her and Kris. Kim is seen bonding with her All's Fair cast mates, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close and Niecy Nash, as the quartet enjoys a girls' night in. 

The mother of four also disclosed in the trailer that someone close to her allegedly put a hit out on her life, sparking devastation amongst the Kardashian-Jenners. The family will also say goodbye to Kris's iconic Hidden Hills mansion, where they filmed the majority of KUWTK, after she sold it for $13.5 million in February. 

