Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse of what Christmas for baby Rocky will look like

It is an extra special holiday season for Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

Though the Poosh creative's baby son Rocky Thirteen had already been born by the time Christmas rolled around last year, he was only just a few weeks old, making this one an extra special one.

In addition to the one-year-old, the Lemme founder is also a mom to Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and her husband Travis Barker shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

As Christmas fast approaches, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a sweet glimpse into how her home has been transformed for Christmas, and what the family has been up to.

She started with a photo of her staircase adorned with a simple garland, followed by one of some homemade hot chocolate, a video walking with Travis in Santa Claus slippers, and another of a bowl of candy canes.

More photos followed of a beautifully decorated Christmas dinner table, lounging at home in Christmas pajamas, plus more photos of some holiday baking.

"Festive," Kourtney wrote in her caption alongside cherry and pine tree emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Kourtney also posted one of her latest festive outfits

"I love how she is so normal with posting her life and her kids," one noted, as others followed suit with: "The vibe is strong in this one," and: "You always have the best decorations! I'm so glad you finally found peace and happiness. Happy Holidays from my fam to yours!" as well as: "Such beautiful great holiday vibes! Such happiness and SO much love!"

© Instagram She has a towering Christmas tree

Travis, recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, opened up about how he is raising little Rocky differently than his older kids, particularly when it comes to keeping him out of the public eye.

© Instagram The reality star is ready for Christmas

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," he first shared.

© Instagram Baby Rocky turned 1 on November 1

He further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Kourtney and Travis knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, and later hosted an extravagant wedding in Italy the following month.