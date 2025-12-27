Ivanka Trump's children look so tall next to model mom in family photo from snow-filled getaway

Rather than celebrating at her $24 million Miami mansion, Ivanka Trump spent Christmas Day on a skiing getaway with her family. The First Daughter embraced the festive season by hitting the slopes in a picturesque mountain setting.

Ivanka took to Instagram on December 26 to share a carousel of photographs that documented her snow-filled escape. The first image captured a rare family portrait of Ivanka with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.

The family posed in front of a brick-adorned building, flanked by powder-dusted Christmas trees and cozy lanterns. Ivanka exuded effortless chic in a suede green maxi skirt styled with a forest-green long-sleeve top. The mother-of-three completed the look with black leather boots and a coordinating black hat.

© Instagram The family of five

Meanwhile, Arabella mirrored her mom’s sleek style in a gray tailored dress layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with sheer tights and knee-high black boots. Jared looked suave in a gray shirt, while the couple's sons charmed in matching baby blue sweaters and navy pants.

Ivanka captioned the post: "Merry Christmas from the mountains. The greatest gift is time together. Wishing everyone a joyful Christmas filled with love, gratitude, and family."

Arabella, Joseph and Theodore's growing heights come as no surprise considering the mom's modelling background. Ivanka, who was signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, she admitted that it was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modelling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared. "It’s as ruthless an industry as real estate – the people you meet in that business are just as fricking tough," she told Marie Claire in 2007.

© Instagram Ivanka's three kids looked so tall

The First Daughter has previously credited her late mom, along with her stepmother, Melania Trump, for their parenting roles. "She was the ultimate role model. It was always clear to us that we were her priority, but that doesn't mean we got her 24 hours a day," she shared to People. Ivanka also said Melania is "a great inspiration." "She's done an amazing job sheltering [Barron] from the chaos that comes along with a presidential campaign. Melania is an unbelievable mother," she added.

Regine Mahaux, Melania’s official photographer, exclusively spoke to us about the First Lady's close bond with her son. "The way she takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm," they shared.

© Getty Images Melania Trump and Barron Trump

"Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become."

Hervé Pierre, Melania's longtime stylist, has also observed the close-knit family dynamic and exclusively spoke to us about it. "She’s always in the right place. She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good number two. It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy," he said.