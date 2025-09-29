Ivanka Trump showcases her long legs in daring bathroom selfie

Ivanka Trump turned up the glam in New York City, sharing a series of sleek snaps that have set social media alight. The First Daughter posed against a jaw-dropping skyline backdrop, flaunting her famously long legs in a daring little black dress. The sleeveless mini featured subtle floral appliqués at the hips, cinching her waist and highlighting her statuesque frame. She teamed the outfit with sheer black tights and pointed-toe stiletto heels with double ankle straps, elevating the ensemble from simple to striking.

With her platinum blonde hair sleek and straight, Ivanka looked every inch the modern Manhattanite as she smiled for the camera from a high-rise balcony overlooking midtown. But it was her final shot that stole the spotlight: a sultry bathroom mirror selfie snapped in a dimly lit, ultra-luxe powder room.

Standing confidently in front of a mirror surrounded by glowing halo lights, Ivanka held her phone in front of her face, letting her silhouette, curves, and polished aesthetic do all the talking.

© Instagram Ivanka’s luxe mirror moment

The photos, captioned simply “In a New York state of mind,” quickly racked up likes, including her bestie Kim Kardashian, with fans praising her poised return to the spotlight and sophisticated fashion sense.

But the 43-year-old is not just all about aesthetics. Alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, the couple plans to invest a staggering $1.4 billion to turn an abandoned Soviet weapons base on the Albanian island of Sazan into a luxury, 1,400-acre island resort.

According to the New York Times, Ivanka and Jared's plans received preliminary approval from the Albanian government in January.

© Instagram Striking a pose as talks heat up over a $1.4B luxury island project

While Ivanka and Jared are no strangers to the real estate industry, his family owns several commercial, residential, and retail properties in and around New York, it will be the first time they have tried their hands at luxury hotels.

They face some big obstacles, however, as the island is littered with "signs depicting skull and crossbones" and "warning of landmines," according to Italian journalist Marzio Mian, who visited the island in July 2024.

Ivanka and Jared have had help from the Albanian government, though, as members of the country's armed forces began clearing the island of any dangerous ordnance in July 2020, according to Realtor.com.

© Instagram Ivanka back in New York

After the couple's plans for their luxury resort received preliminary approval, the Albanian government confirmed that it would work with them to continue clearing the site of all unexploded and buried weapons.

Ivanka revealed in 2024 that their team is working with the "best architects and the best brands" to make the resort an "extraordinary" property.

Sharing his excitement over the development, President Rama told The Guardian that Albania "can't afford not to exploit a gift like Sazan," adding: "We need luxury tourism like a desert needs water."