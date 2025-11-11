Ivanka Trump's three kids have her supermodel height in rare family photo

Ivanka Trump was joined by her three children – Arabella, Joseph and Theodore – at the Inter Miami CF match over the weekend. The siblings posed playfully on the football pitch as they took on the important role of player escorts. Ivanka took to Instagram following the game to share a carousel of sweet family photos. One of the snaps captures her posing next to her kids on the pitch after the match. All three children have clearly inherited their mom's supermodel stature, who stands at 5ft 11, as they towered next to her. Arabella, Joseph and Theodore sported matching football jerseys while Ivanka rocked a double denim ensemble that featured a dark-wash mini dress that was layered with a slightly lighter denim hued jacket.

In the caption, she penned: "Had the most incredible time at the @intermiamicf game this weekend! Huge thanks to @DavidBeckham, Jorge Mas, & the whole team – what an experience !!! The energy was electric!" Ivanka's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip. During the match, Lionel Messi scored two goals with two assists as Inter Miami cruised past Nashville SC 4–0, securing their first-ever spot in the MLS Cup semi-finals.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump posed with her three kids

Ivanka and her husband Jared welcomed Arabella Rose in New York City on July 17, 2011. The couple also share two sons, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James. The first daughter has previously credited her late mom, along with her stepmother, Melania Trump, for their parenting roles. "She was the ultimate role model. It was always clear to us that we were her priority, but that doesn't mean we got her 24 hours a day," she shared to People. Ivanka also said Melania is "a great inspiration." "She's done an amazing job sheltering [Barron] from the chaos that comes along with a presidential campaign. Melania is an unbelievable mother," she added.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump walks in Theirry Mugler’s Fall 1997 “La Chimère” Haute Couture fashion show

Arabella, Joseph and Theodore's growing height comes as no surprise considering the mom's modelling background. Ivanka, who was signed to Elite Model Management Corp, graced the runway for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler in the late 1990s. However, she admitted that it was not the career path she wanted to pursue as she stepped into adulthood. "Modelling was not an endgame for me. I didn't particularly enjoy the act of it," she shared. "It’s as ruthless an industry as real estate – the people you meet in that business are just as fricking tough," she told Marie Claire in 2007.