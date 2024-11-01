Ivanka Trump's $24m high-security home on private island for three kids

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are both successful businesspeople and come from a long line of powerful and wealthy relatives.

Ivanka, 43, is the daughter of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, who is hoping to be re-elected on the 5 November, while her husband, Jared, 43, took over from his family's real estate corporation, Kushner Companies.

Both Jared and Ivanka were also senior advisors at The White House during Trump's presidency.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner live in Florida

It's therefore unsurprising that the couple, who are parents to three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight, live in a sprawling property in one of the most exclusive areas in the world.

The family of five are often jet-setting around the globe, but they typically reside at their home on Indian Creek, close to Miami Beach in Florida.

Their mansion is said to be worth $24 million and the family moved into the residence at the end of last year. The couple purchased the land back in 2021 and have been renovating it ever since.

Indian Creek is an extremely exclusive area of Florida. The island – dubbed 'Millionaire's Bunker' – is totally secluded and features just 41 waterfront mansions that overlook Biscayne Bay.

The area is so secluded and can only be accessed past high security by the residents.

Other multi-millionaires who live on Indian Creek include Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, his ex, Gisele Bundchen, Julio Iglesias and Adriana Lima.

1/ 7 © Instagram Pool area The pool area of the Trumps' home is very impressive. Ivanka shared a video from their outside area where she hosted a meditation session in her backyard and it looks more tranquil than a spa. The pool is beautifully lined with large tiles and there is plenty of seating and plants surrounding the area. In the background, we can also spot the huge floor-to-ceiling windows that lead into the house from the terrace.

2/ 7 © Instagram Sprawling garden This shot shows another angle of the garden and proves even further just how vast it is. The house is located on the waterfront but we bet the three kids love nothing more than spending time in the enormous pool.

3/ 7 © Instagram Exterior This photo was shared by the mother-of-three as they celebrated bringing their dog Simba home from the rescue center. The exterior shot shows how beautiful and green the house is since it's covered in shrubbery and foliage. Designers have also cleverly placed plants in the arches of the house, giving it a romantic feel.

4/ 7 © Instagram Dining area Ivanka Trump recently celebrated her birthday and was sent a slew of well wishes from famous faces including Kim Kardashian. She was also sent many bouquets of flowers and Ivanka shared a photo of the blooms on her Instagram Story, which in turn showed off the dining area. The huge room overlooks the garden and pool area and inside there are comfortable boucle chairs for seating and a breakfast bar-style area towards the kitchen.

5/ 7 © Instagram Bathroom Ivanka took this selfie in her bathroom and the room is so pristine. The bathroom has been decorated with marble throughout with a circular mirror on the wall and plenty of lighting.



6/ 7 © Instagram Family time This photo shows another area of the Trumps house which Ivanka shared in honor of her grandmother's 97th birthday. The room features huge fig trees in each corner, large floor-to-ceiling windows plus a stylish cozy rug on the floor to add comfort underfoot.

