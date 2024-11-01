Ivanka Trump's $24m high-security home on private island for three kids

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are both successful businesspeople and come from a long line of powerful and wealthy relatives.
Ivanka, 43, is the daughter of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, who is hoping to be re-elected on the 5 November, while her husband, Jared, 43, took over from his family's real estate corporation, Kushner Companies.
Both Jared and Ivanka were also senior advisors at The White House during Trump's presidency.
It's therefore unsurprising that the couple, who are parents to three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight, live in a sprawling property in one of the most exclusive areas in the world.
The family of five are often jet-setting around the globe, but they typically reside at their home on Indian Creek, close to Miami Beach in Florida.
Their mansion is said to be worth $24 million and the family moved into the residence at the end of last year. The couple purchased the land back in 2021 and have been renovating it ever since.
Indian Creek is an extremely exclusive area of Florida. The island – dubbed 'Millionaire's Bunker' – is totally secluded and features just 41 waterfront mansions that overlook Biscayne Bay.
The area is so secluded and can only be accessed past high security by the residents.