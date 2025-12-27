Tori Spelling cancels her Las Vegas event with Brian Austin Green for health reasons

Tori Spelling has postponed a Las Vegas appearance after falling ill, telling fans she needs to prioritise her health. The actress and podcast host, 52, was set to co-host the ’90s After Dark Party alongside her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green at Voltaire, a music venue inside The Venetian Resort, on Sunday, December 28.

© WireImage, Tori attends the 2023 KIIS FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

However, on Friday, December 26, Tori announced on Instagram that the nostalgic DJ event would be postponed due to an undisclosed illness.

"Hey loves," she wrote. "This hurts to share, but I need to be honest with you. I'm sick and have to postpone our After Dark event this Sunday night in Las Vegas."

© Getty Images Tori and Brian Austin Green, co-stars on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210

She added that while she had been eagerly counting down to the night, she needed to listen to her body. "It truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for, but right now I have to choose my health," she shared.

Tori reassured fans that the event will be rescheduled, thanking them for their ongoing support. "A new date is coming very soon – and I can’t wait to see you After Dark soon," she added, tagging Brian and promising the party would return.

© Getty Images for LuskinOIC Tori, Dean and family

Brian, 52, has not publicly commented on the postponement, but had promoted the event just days earlier. In a festive Christmas post, he teased a high-energy night following a Backstreet Boys concert, writing that it was going to be "epic" and hinting at surprise guests.

Tori recently shared about her co-parenting arrangements with ex-husband Dean McDermott. "I watched families go through horror stories with the parents, and at the end of the day, you created beings because you had so much love between you," the star revealed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

"We love and care about each other so much, and I was shocked just because I always read horror stories and everyone predicted it to be so messy, the divorce, and it was super easy and loving."

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris Tori Spelling and Brian dated off screen as well as onscreen

She added: "We do family dinners, we do everything together, so it’s really good for the kids."

The revelation comes after newly filed court documents reveal the full scope of the financial liabilities tied to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her ex-husband, including more than $1.7 million in unpaid federal and state taxes.

According to the final judgment, obtained by Fox News Digital, Tori and Dean owe approximately $1.2 million to the IRS, a debt that will be split evenly. The filing also confirms the former couple owes more than $500,000 to the California Franchise Tax Board, which will again be shared equally.

The ’90s After Dark Party was set to celebrate peak-era nostalgia, bringing together music, pop culture and familiar faces from one of television’s most iconic decades – an event fans will now have to wait a little longer to enjoy.