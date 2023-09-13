Sharna Burgess blames DWTS producer for season 32 absence, admits 'shock' over no return invite

The Dancing with the Stars pro was not asked to return for its 32nd season

As Dancing with the Stars announces all of their new celebrity dancers ahead of its season 32, Sharna Burgess is sadly not celebrating alongside her former co-stars.

The professional dancer, 38, missed out on season 31 last year, because it kicked off only two months after her son with Brian Austin Green, Zane, was born.

One year later, this time around she was ready to hit the dance floor again, however she has revealed she was not asked to come back.

Speaking on her iHeart Radio podcast Old-Ish with her husband Brian, Sharna shared that after deciding to not come back for season 31 in 2022, she did maintain to showrunners that she planned to come back this year, and that she received a, "Of course, we love you, we'll always have you," from producers.

However, she never got the call. She said: "It was such a shock," adding: "Because I wasn't expecting it, it was tough."

"It's not the first time," she noted, recalling not getting asked to return for season 27, before she admitted: "My last five years on the show have been rocky – not because of the show."

© Getty Sharna and Brian started dating while on the show

Though Sharna said: "I love the show deeply," she explained: "We had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now."

She continued: "I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back," adding: "There's a lot of speculation as to why."

Sharna welcomed her son with Brian in June of 2022, and shortly after, she made the decision herself to not come back for DWTS, sharing the news with fans on Instagram.

She said: "I have made the really hard decision to not [sic] do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars."

© Getty The couple welcomed their first baby together in 2022

At the time, she maintained that she felt strong and ready to dance, but explained: "I'm a full-time breastfeeding mama… And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to dancing, I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back."

© ABC DWTS returns on September 26

Sharna and Brian met thanks to their business manager, and shortly after that were partnered up on DWTS for its 30th season.

DWTS returns to ABC on September 26, with returning judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, and Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be taking on hosting duties.

