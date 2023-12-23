Tori Spelling updates fans on handling first 'single mom Christmas' after Dean McDermott split

Tori Spelling is making sure her kids have a magical Christmas in spite of their turbulent year in the wake of her divorce from Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, and her ex, 57, became estranged over the summer after 18 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, ten, and Beau Dean, six.

Now, as the mom-of-five heads into her first holiday season as a single mom, she's giving candid insight into what it has been like.

Tori took to Instagram over the weekend and got real with her followers about taking on Christmas, and Christmas gifting, as a single mom.

"It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas," she confessed in an Instagram Story on Friday.

She declared: "Five Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do," before revealing on top of everything she had missed the Amazon Prime cut off to get orders delivered in time.

© Instagram The doting mom got candid about her first Christmas as a single mom

"Now I'll have to brave the mall alone," she said, before adding: "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023," alongside a laughing emoji.

Despite the status of their forthcoming gifts and the tough year it's been, Tori's kids have already had a blast this holiday season, especially after their mom took them to see Olivia Rodrigo at the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

© Instagram The actress with her five children and estranged husband Dean

Later sharing snaps of the night out to her Instagram, the actress wrote: "My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend!" adding: "Thank you for everything @iheartradio @iheartjingleball you made a pre-teen girl, teen girl, and mom's dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo."

She continued: "After a challenging 2023 it was everything to see Olivia! She's been our anthem and music champion through this time. We sang our hearts out to her. Grateful beyond words to my @iheartradio family!!"

© Getty Tori and Dean split this year after 18 years of marriage

Dean recently opened up about the fall-out of his marriage to Tori and where he stands with his kids, revealing that he hadn't seen any of them since the summer, when he and Tori split. The Canadian actor was candid about his role in their estrangement, confessing to the Daily Mail that financial troubles and his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction left Tori and their family "petrified."

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he first maintained, declaring: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

"That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," she also shared, and added: "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."

