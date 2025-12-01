Beverly Hills 90210 stars look so different as they reunite on the red carpet

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green had fans doing a double take as they reunited on the red carpet at the 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars posed arm in arm, both looking stylish and refreshed in bold, modern looks that showcased just how much time has passed since their iconic 90s teen drama days.

Tori wore eye-catching red trousers paired with a fitted black tank layered over a white long-sleeve top, topped off with a sleek blonde bob and statement rings.

© Variety via Getty Images Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green at The 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade

Brian kept it classic in a black knit sweater and jeans, showing off a rugged, salt-and-pepper look that fans barely recognized.

The pair shared a few laughs and warm moments for the cameras, sparking nostalgia for fans who remember their onscreen chemistry, and leaving many commenting on how different, yet fabulous, the two looked decades after their breakout roles.

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris (L-R) Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green dated off screen as well as onscreen

Tori played Donna Summers on the show while Brian played her onscreen boyfriend David Silver. The pair were also an item off screen too.

On the Nov. 18, 2025 episode of their podcast, 9021OMG, Tori discussed with Jennie Garth about the episode in which Donna loses her virginity to David. "I thought it looked real," Jennie said to which Tori replied: "It was real. What are you talking about?"

© Mark Sennet The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast poses for a portrait on set, September 1991 in Los Angeles, California. Left to right: Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

She continued: "Because, like, whatever Brian and I were and are and like, we have a soul connection. Like, Donna and David, Brian and Tory, we do love each other." "We all have a soul connection," Jennie added.

"Right. But, like, like, at the time when Donna's like, 'I love you,' and David's like, 'I love you,' it's more. There's, like, that animalistic, like, sexual, 'I love you.' Like, not just I love you, but, like ... I'm saying, it goes beyond just acting with Brian and I," Tori continued.

"And that at that time in your relationship, your IRL relationship, you guys were more involved? " Jenni asked. "No. Not necessarily, but it was always him. Like, my first love. Like, deeper feelings," Tori admitted.

© Getty Images Tori and Brian met while starring on Beverly Hills, 90210

On the Aug. 26 episode of Green’s podcast Oldish, Tori admitted that after the pair went their separate ways, they didn't speak for almost two decades. "it was almost like going through a divorce or something," Tori said.

Tori married Dean McDermott in 2006 but In 2023, the actor announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and Tori were going their "separate ways," after 18 years of marriage and welcoming five kids together Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight.

In November 2023, some months after splitting from Tori, Dean opened up to the Daily Mail about how financial troubles and his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction left Tori and their family "petrified," and it eventually led to the dissolution of their relationship.

"Taking accountability" for the "pain" he inflicted in the time leading up to their split, he first maintained: "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," and declared: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."