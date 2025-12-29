Chris Hemsworth flaunts sculpted abs on family holiday in Fiji

Chris Hemsworth is soaking up the festive season in true laid-back style – and giving fans a glimpse of his famously sculpted physique while he's at it. The star has been spending the festive season in Fiji with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, sharing sun-drenched snaps from what looks like an idyllic island escape filled with surfing sessions, boat trips and barefoot beach walks.

© Instagram Chris enjoyed some surfing while in Fiji

In the photos, the 42-year-old shows off his toned abs as he heads out for a surf, lounges on a boat and poses alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, 49, with Santa hats adding a festive touch. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are also marking a major milestone this month – celebrating 15 years of marriage – and the relaxed holiday vibe feels like a fitting way to toast the occasion.

© Instagram The family enjoyed a festive holiday in Fiji

The couple share three children: daughter India Rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The family, who are based in Byron Bay, are known for prioritising an active, outdoors-focused lifestyle, and this trip appears no different, with surfing, swimming and sunset beach strolls front and centre.

© Instagram Chris poses on a boat while on vacation

In the caption, Chris tagged the Tavarua Island Resort, presumably the spot where the family of five are staying. The luxurious resort is set on a private, heart-shaped island and is renowned for white-sand beaches, world class surf and pristine underwater seascapes, perfect for the active family.

Elsa also shared a sweet video of the family’s trip, capturing special moments together, with the caption: Happy holidays!!

© Instagram Sunset smiles

The getaway comes amid a busy period in Chris's career. Best known globally for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has also earned acclaim for roles in Rush, Extraction and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Even while off-duty, the fitness devotee – who co-founded the Centr wellness platform – proves he has no trouble maintaining superhero form between projects.

Judging by the photos, this Fiji holiday isn’t about red carpets or premieres – it’s about family time, saltwater, sunshine and celebrating another year together.