Chris Hemsworth flaunts sculpted abs on family holiday in Fiji

Chris Hemsworth is soaking up the festive season in true laid-back style – and giving fans a glimpse of his famously sculpted physique while he's at it. The star has been spending the festive season in Fiji with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, sharing sun-drenched snaps from what looks like an idyllic island escape filled with surfing sessions, boat trips and barefoot beach walks.
In the photos, the 42-year-old shows off his toned abs as he heads out for a surf, lounges on a boat and poses alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, 49, with Santa hats adding a festive touch. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are also marking a major milestone this month – celebrating 15 years of marriage – and the relaxed holiday vibe feels like a fitting way to toast the occasion.
The couple share three children: daughter India Rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The family, who are based in Byron Bay, are known for prioritising an active, outdoors-focused lifestyle, and this trip appears no different, with surfing, swimming and sunset beach strolls front and centre.
In the caption, Chris tagged the Tavarua Island Resort, presumably the spot where the family of five are staying. The luxurious resort is set on a private, heart-shaped island and is renowned for white-sand beaches, world class surf and pristine underwater seascapes, perfect for the active family.
Elsa also shared a sweet video of the family’s trip, capturing special moments together, with the caption: Happy holidays!!
The getaway comes amid a busy period in Chris's career. Best known globally for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has also earned acclaim for roles in Rush, Extraction and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Even while off-duty, the fitness devotee – who co-founded the Centr wellness platform – proves he has no trouble maintaining superhero form between projects.
Judging by the photos, this Fiji holiday isn’t about red carpets or premieres – it’s about family time, saltwater, sunshine and celebrating another year together.