The real reason for Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's time apart revealed

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have raised eyebrows in recent weeks after spending time apart, as the Thor actor celebrated his 42nd birthday in August without his wife.

The couple, who married in 2010, have been on different continents this summer, as Chris partied with his A-list friends while Elsa cared for their three children at home in Byron Bay.

Worlds apart

© Getty Images Chris is currently filming the next Marvel film while Elsa remains in Australia

The Spanish native was spotted with their son, Tristan, grabbing smoothies in their hometown, while Chris was across the ocean promoting his latest project, National Geographic's Limitless.

Chris is also filming the newest Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, which has kept him away from his young family.

The couple have spent lengthy periods apart over the summer, with Elsa filming her new TV series, Matices, in Spain for weeks.

They reunited for the Limitless premiere in London in July, bringing along their twins, Sasha and Tristan, for the event.

© Instagram She shared a sweet tribute for his 42nd birthday

Chris and Elsa looked just as loved up as ever while celebrating the actor's newest series, which explores his mission to live better with the help of experts.

The mother of three was seen in Byron Bay while Chris was celebrating his 42nd birthday on a yacht in Ibiza, alongside Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and other A-listers.

His wife shared a sweet birthday tribute, posting a series of photos and clips of the Australian alongside the caption: "Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You're the best of the best."

Working on their marriage

© FilmMagic Elsa revealed that their marriage took "constant work"

Elsa opened up about their marriage in an interview with HELLO!, sharing that it wasn't always smooth sailing despite appearances.

"Marriage needs constant work, and you learn a lot from the rough patches. You have to try to keep growing together, making sure that your paths carry on crossing," she explained.

"It's about finding the fun, enjoying the little moments and remaining curious about each other. You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."

© Getty Images They share sons Tristan and Sasha, and a daughter, India

She added that their rule of never spending more than two weeks apart was growing increasingly difficult as their kids grew up.

"We try, although it's harder now, because the children are older and have opinions on what they want to do, whereas when they're little, you can take them with you wherever you want."

They share a 13-year-old daughter, India, as well as their twin boys.

Finding his limit

© Getty Images Chris' series follows his mission to answer big questions about aging

Chris has been busy promoting season two of Limitless. The first season saw him tackle a series of challenges, like free diving, fasting, stress training, and walking on a crane hundreds of feet above the ground.

"The first season almost killed me," he told the BBC. "And I thought, 'Never again.'"

The fitness fanatic shared that he chose to "torture" himself again to "ask bigger and deeper questions" about aging.

© National Geographic/Evan Paterakis He joined Ed Sheeran onstage as part of the series

"Being thrust into unfamiliar environments where you're facing adversity or risk helps you understand how fragile life is and how quickly it can change," he explained.

"This experience reminds me of what I'm offering up and receiving," he said, adding that it reminded him "we don't survive and thrive on our own".