Elsa Pataky's one unexpected request of husband Chris Hemsworth before moving to Australia

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are Australia's golden couple; they reside in beautiful Byron Bay with their brood of blonde children and seem to effortlessly balance their Hollywood personas with their relaxed home life.

However, Elsa recently revealed that she was not sold on moving across the world from Los Angeles to Australia for her husband, and demanded one thing from Chris before making her decision.

She told The Courier Mail that after being an avid horse-lover from a young age, she asked the Marvel actor for a large property and horses to go with it.

"That was my deal with Chris," she told the publication. "I said I would move to Australia, but I wanted to live on a property, a farm, and have horses, and he knew that. I wanted to enjoy that."

The actress grew up around the animals and had to give away her beloved childhood horse when she made the move from her native Spain to Hollywood.

Now, ten years after relocating to the small coastal town, Elsa got her wish and owns seven horses.

The mother of three has passed on her love of all things equestrian to her daughter, 13-year-old India.

"I get more nervous when she's riding than when I'm riding," Elsa shared. "I'm not scared; it's more a nervousness like 'how is she going to do?'"

"I'm not worried about her falling because I've fallen off my horse 100,000 times, and, you know, when you are a rider, you're going to fall. It's more whether she's happy, whether she's enjoying it and, yes, then the disappointment of when you do things wrong."

India does eventing and is always supported by her mother on the sidelines; their shared hobby has brought them even closer over the years.

"She always says to me, 'We're so similar' because we are," the Interceptor star said. "We love cross country, we love adrenaline, and she loves horses that are challenging. I was exactly the same when I was a kid."

While Elsa loves to see her ride, there is always an element of fear for her.

"It's a good experience to get kids into sports where they have those disappointments because that's what's going to happen in life, but as a mom, it always hurts you when you see them sad," she shared.

Elsa and Chris also share twin boys Tristan and Sasha, whom they welcomed in 2014. The Thor star first met his wife through a talent agent in 2010, and they quickly fell in love.

The pair still seem smitten, even after almost 15 years together; the 48-year-old explained how they navigate the ups and downs of married life.

"I think we all have the idea of this beautiful dream of a marriage and loving each other and it all being perfect, but it's much more work than you think," she told The Courier Mail.

"It comes with so many challenges, but it's beautiful to grow into those challenges and learn about each other and how we change with the years, and how we adapt to each other. You can think from the outside that a marriage is perfect, but they all have their things, and they all need a lot of work."