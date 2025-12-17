Chris Hemsworth admits to 'complicated times' during 15-year marriage to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth got candid about his 15-year marriage to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, revealing that they had weathered some "complicated times" together only to come out the other side stronger than ever.

The pair were first introduced by his talent agent in 2010, and married mere months later in an intimate ceremony in Australia. They welcomed their daughter, India, in 2012, and their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, two years later.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa have been married since 2010

The 42-year-old revealed the secret to their happy marriage during the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Monday, sharing that they made it through hard times by spending time together and "having fun".

"Both having a sort of adventurous spirit, making time for one another," he explained. "I think the complicated times have been when it's been all work, all kids, and all of a sudden the 'us' in the relationship is sort of non-existent."

"You're just kind of managing a household or the work-family schedule. Elsa will be off at work, and I'll be off at work, and then it's chaos with kid time, and so sort of removing ourselves from all of that and just having time for the two of us and making space for each other rather than the rest of the world that can be so all-consuming."

"We have no excuse as far as how much time we can make for each other due to the support we can get due to our situation," he continued, adding that it was important for them to stay curious about each other.

© Instagram Chris revealed that they weathered hard times by having fun together

"There's always that spark and that attraction, but what it comes down to is friendship and companionship at the end. The moment you run out of things to talk about, you lack that curiosity and interest in one another; that's when it's concerning," he said. "I think that's kept us in check."

Elsa spoke exclusively to us in April about her marriage to Chris and shared the same sentiment about curiosity and fun.

© Instagram They share kids India, Sasha and Tristan

"Marriage needs constant work, and you learn a lot from the rough patches. You have to try to keep growing together, making sure that your paths carry on crossing," she explained.

"It's about finding the fun, enjoying the little moments and remaining curious about each other. You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."

© Instagram Chris and Elsa have a stunning home in Byron Bay

The 49-year-old added that Chris was always able to make her laugh, even in the most tense of situations between them. They try to be apart for no longer than two weeks at a time, although with their children entering their teenage years, this has proven more difficult.

Elsa, Chris and their kids reside in the seaside town of Byron Bay, Australia, and the family are incredibly adventurous and sporty. They often go camping, hiking, surfing and horse riding together, near their $13 million mansion, which features a state-of-the-art home gym, an infinity pool and a media room.