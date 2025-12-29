Miley Cyrus reveals the surprising reason she went to the 2025 Oscars

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about backing herself, and it turns out that's exactly why she showed up to the 2025 Oscars. In a recent interview, the singer-songwriter, 33, revealed that attending Hollywood's biggest night wasn't just about glamour or applause. It was about pitching. Specifically, pitching her songwriting skills directly to filmmakers.

© WireImage Miley has contributed to the soundtrack of Avatar

"That's literally why I went to the Oscars this year," Miley told People. "Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, 'Well, if you need any music, I'm around.'"

The strategy has already paid off. Miley recently earned a writing credit on Avatar: Fire and Ash, contributing the song 'Dream As One' after striking up a conversation with director James Cameron at the 2024 D23 Expo, where both were honoured as Disney Legends.

© WireImage Miley with her partner Maxx Morando

"I kind of throw it out there as I always do," she recalled. "I already knew the answer to, 'So what have you been up to?' I know he's been up to Avatar for a very long time." When Miley mentioned she'd be keen to write music if the opportunity arose, the timing proved perfect. "It just kind of organically happened," she said, adding that James jokingly refers to them as "Legends in law".

It wasn't the first time her bold approach opened doors. Miley also wrote the Golden Globe-nominated 'Beautiful That Way' for Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, starring Pamela Anderson – a collaboration that came about after she floated the same idea to Jamie Lee Curtis.

© AFP via Getty Images Miley accepts the Record Of The Year award for "Flowers" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

"I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis," Miley admitted. "That's how I ended up doing The Last Showgirl and now being a part of Avatar."

Even the creators of Netflix's Baby Reindeer weren't immune to her enthusiasm. "I don't know what I would write for Baby Reindeer season two," she admitted, "but I threw that out there!"

© GC Images Miley credits her success to her sobriety

For the singer, songwriting for film is about emotional permanence – the kind that lingers long after the credits roll. "There's certain songs that, even if they were written for a film or just used in it, you immediately think of the movie itself," she said. "They become embedded."

Her confidence, she's explained in the past, is closely tied to her sobriety. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, Miley said being sober allows her to show up fully prepared for every opportunity. "I like showing up 100%, 100% of the time," she said. "I love that if anything comes in an opportunity, I can say yes knowing that I'm going to be ready. I don't have to get ready."