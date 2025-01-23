Demi Moore & family react to years in the making Oscar nod — why it's bittersweet

Ladies and gentlemen, Demi Moore is officially an Oscar nominee!

It has been a long, somewhat unpredictable, but very much deserved journey for the actress, who earlier this month also celebrated her very first major award win at the Golden Globes for her now Oscar-nominated role in The Substance.

She accepted her Globes win with an emotional, now-viral speech reflecting on her 40 years in Hollywood, and now she has reacted to her Oscar nod with as much gratitude and candor.

Speaking with Variety on the heels of her nomination, which was announced close to 6am Los Angeles time, Demi first admitted: "I don't know that I'm quite in my body."

Addressing the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles, she noted: "Life has been full of contrast with all that's been going on, such incredible highs and devastating lows. Last night a new fire broke out in Los Angeles, and I was on alert all night because it wasn't that far from us."

Still, she maintained: "I'm feeling some deep humility on many, many levels," adding: "I'm so grateful for the recognition."

Demi also noted: "It's not just for me, it's also about what The Substance represents. I'm here to be in service to something bigger."

During her epic Golden Globes speech, Demi reflected on once being branded as a "popcorn actress," considering leaving Hollywood behind right before coming across the script for The Substance, and her commitment to dropping the "measuring stick" when it comes to comparison.

Further reflecting on The Substance's success, its five Oscar nominations, and what it means for horror as a genre, she first said: "I've said many times, but this could have been an absolute disaster."

She then shared: "There were certain parallels with this film and Ghost," referring to her 1990 romance thriller with the late Patrick Swayze, and continued: "My youngest child [Tallulah Willis] and her fiancé, just this past week, said they'd never seen Ghost and needed to watch it. I couldn't do it, but they got me to watch the second half."

"I haven't seen that film in maybe 30 years. But Ghost defied the norm by mixing genres. It had real heart and comedy, but it expanded toward a new way of thinking about loss. It's been a very interesting journey," Demi further reflected.

Over on socials, her eldest daughter Rumer Willis, who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, was among the first to honor her win, sharing a throwback photo of the two on her Instagram Stories, and writing: "OSCAR NOMINATED."